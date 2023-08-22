When Pairing Mexican Food With Drinks, It's All About Balance

Chef Roberto Santibañez's first recommendation is a classic selection. According to him, "You can never go wrong with cocktails made with tequila or mezcal. They complement all Mexican cuisine." Mezcal is a distilled beverage made with a variety of agave plants. Conversely, tequila is a type of mezcal derived exclusively from blue agave plants.

When it comes to tequila-based cocktails, margaritas are a go-to selection. Other ingredients in the drink include lime, agave syrup, orange liqueur, plus a kosher salt rim and lime garnish. The recipe's refreshing flavor serves as a nice counterpoint to deeply flavorful Mexican dishes like birria and mole enchiladas. Hailing from the western state of Jalisco, cantaritos are another great option when pairing cocktails with Mexican fare. In addition to reposado tequila (meaning tequila that's aged in barrels for a period of two months to one year), cantaritos also feature lime, orange, and grapefruit juices, as well as grapefruit soda. For garnishes, the rim of the clay jug the drink is traditionally served in is lined with chili-lime Tajín seasoning and finished with a lime wedge.

For the best of both worlds and a modern approach, try the Oaxaca Old Fashioned. This potent cocktail features both mezcal and reposado tequila, as well as agave syrup and Angostura bitters, which feature notes of clove, cinnamon, and black pepper.

Cocktails are fun, but what if you prefer wine? Chef Santibañez also has recommendations in store.