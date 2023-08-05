Why You May Want To Avoid Cake Flour When Making Chocolate Cake

Chocolate cake is a crowd-pleasing dessert that can be as simple or complicated as you want it to be. But, while you're busy adding espresso powder or almond extract, don't forget that even basic ingredients need your attention. A standard chocolate cake recipe usually has fewer than 10 ingredients. These typically include flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, butter, and eggs. Some experienced bakers may already have cake flour in their arsenal and might think to use that. Yet, while cake flour often works as a substitute for all-purpose flour in many recipes, you may want to skip it the next time you're making a chocolate cake.

Why is cake flour so unsuited for making this kind of treat? That's because it has a lower protein content compared to other types of flour. When combined with cocoa powder, it can result in a cake that is too soft and lacks structure.