15 Seafood Joints In Myrtle Beach, Ranked
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the most frequented vacation destinations in the United States. In 2018 alone, over 20 million people visited the Myrtle Beach area.
Unsurprisingly, the city owes a great deal to tourism, as Karen Riordan, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained: "Tourism accounts for more than 57,000 jobs in our area and supports world class attractions and events that both visitors and locals enjoy. Continued growth in tourism is vital to ensuring the long-term success of local residents and business owners."
Aside from its many golf courses, theaters, and outlet stores, this tourism has made Myrtle Beach home to a plethora of restaurants. Some estimates put the total number above 2,000. While many types of restaurants are located nearby, those that serve seafood are among the most popular. Given the abundance of natural marine life and the wonderful coastal setting that Myrtle Beach offers, this should come as little surprise. What remains startling, however, is how widely the quality of both the seafood — and overall dining experience — can vary from one restaurant to another.
15. Noizy Oysters Bar & Grill
Noizy Oysters Bar & Grill is located on Kings Highway and has made the most of its spacious plot with ample outdoor seating. As a main thoroughfare, Kings Highway (also known as Highway 17) is lined with all kinds of restaurants. Unfortunately for Noizy Oysters Bar & Grill, many of these serve better seafood.
The menu at Noizy Oysters Bar & Grill is extensive, with dozens of options that span everything from seafood boils to poultry-topped flatbreads. Offering such a huge menu in such a small place makes it nearly impossible for dishes to be prepared fresh, especially when it comes to technical, high-risk food groups like seafood.
At Noizy Oysters, this shows. Reviews like this Yelp one demonstrate that the seafood here is often not fresh: "Never go here. Bartender was great, not his fault food was a lower grade than Gordon's Fisherman from grocery freezer. Simple fish/chips, clearly pre-packaged and over microwaved. Ate 4 bites and got check and left."
14. Wicked Tuna at Myrtle Beach
Wicked Tuna at Myrtle Beach is a small chain made up of three restaurants: there's one in Myrtle Beach and two in nearby Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. All three locations have menus on the expensive side. Higher prices invariably mean higher expectations. With many of Wicked Tuna at Myrtle Beach's dishes costing around $50, expectations are high.
Sometimes, Wicked Tuna meets these expectations. The restaurant's sushi, for example, is highly thought of. California rolls, sashimi, rainbow rolls, and many other options seemed to be made from fresh fish and demonstrated impressive flavor. Less enjoyable are Wicked Tuna's other dishes, a fact that leaves guests with very mixed experiences. This was explained by one guest on TripAdvisor: "We got the happy hour sushi and it was great! fat crab and tuna roles were awesome. The drink in the pineapple was tasty. But then the oysters were .. dry. I've never had an oyster come out that was dry. I felt like they'd been shucked and left to sit."
At such high prices, consistency across the menu should be a given. For this reason, Wicked Tuna at Myrtle Beach ranks at the bottom of our list.
13. Crabby Mike's
Crabby Mike's is one of the many seafood buffet restaurants found in the Myrtle Beach area. The restaurant offers a huge range of food, with seafood dishes like blackened mahi mahi and steamed crawfish taking precedence. Similar to other seafood buffets in the area, Crabby Mike's also caters to those who do not enjoy seafood. Chicken wings, barbecue ribs, and macaroni and cheese are all dishes that allow entire groups — whether they're composed of seafood lovers or not — to dine together.
Crabby Mike's has been open for decades. During this time, it has experienced some highs, with customers occasionally voicing their approval of the business. Recent years, however, have seen the restaurant's standards slip. This was highlighted by one reviewer on TripAdvisor: "Year after year the crab legs and sea scallops have been outstanding and the other items on the buffet are very good. This year the crab legs ... were being doled out three clusters at a time. They were also harder to crack. There were NO scallops on the buffet. A worker explained they were having a problem sourcing the scallops but did not have a good answer about why the crab legs were much smaller. The fried oysters were mostly breading and were over-fried."
Several positive reviews suggest that Crabby Mike's is on the way to finding its old form. We just hope the restaurant hits its stride sooner rather than later.
12. Pirate's Table Calabash Seafood Buffet
Pirate's Table is a themed seafood buffet restaurant located in Surfside Beach, just south of Myrtle Beach. Entry to the buffet costs $48.99 for adults and $22.99 for children. Those under four years of age eat free with an adult. While these prices are in-line with other seafood buffets in the area, Pirate's Table stands out for two reasons: the strength of its theme and the quality of its food.
There is no mistaking Pirate's Table for your regular restaurant. A gangplank leads you into the restaurant, the 105-foot buffet table designed to look like a ship, and the servers dressed up as pirates dispel that notion fairly quickly. If that doesn't convince you that there is nowhere like Pirate's Table, the mermaids that swim in the restaurant's pool surely will. Such attention to detail makes Pirate's Table the ultimate destination for families with young children.
It is difficult to ensure consistency at buffets, yet Pirate's Table manages it, serving up a reliable range of options including both fresh and fried seafood as well as soups and meats. The quality of the food is amplified by exceptional service, as one customer highlighted on TripAdvisor: "What a selection! Plenty of variety. Primarily seafood, but also chicken options, and prime rib ... Super service. Our waiter took away our used plates promptly, and very attentive to our drink levels."
11. The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood
Myrtle Beach boasts many seafood buffets, but few can rival The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood. At this buffet, over 170 different items are available for customers to enjoy at their leisure. Options include Cajun crab legs, stuffed flounder, and clam chowder. Aside from fresh, local seafood, Benjamin's serves a host of Southern classics, such as fried chicken. To round out the dining experience, Benjamin's boasts an in-house bakery that produces bread, as well as a range of desserts.
This all-you-can-eat experience costs just under $50 for adults — with entry for children being significantly cheaper. This seems to be about the average cost of Myrtle Beach seafood buffet experiences at the time of writing. However, careful planning is necessary to ensure customers get their money's worth, as one reviewer highlighted on TripAdvisor: "This restaurant has a huge selection of food to choose from! From fried seafood and poultry to steak and brisket, sausages, desserts! If you can think of it, it's likely there. I would definitely eat there again just on an empty stomach next time. It's $49 per person, but I did not eat enough to justify the price."
10. Pier 14 Seafood Restaurant & Fishing Pier
In terms of location, there is no beating Pier 14 Seafood Restaurant & Fishing Pier. As its name suggests, the restaurant is located on one of Myrtle Beach's piers, suspended above the Atlantic Ocean. Such breathtaking views ensure a near-constant stream of visitors to Pier 14 Seafood Restaurant. Given this demand, it is a welcome surprise to see that the restaurant's prices remain reasonable.
Reviews of Pier 14 are mixed. One menu item, the massive fish sandwich, has been consistently panned, with diners decrying a lack of fish and overabundance of breading. That being said, other menu items consistently impress. The shark bites, fried white fish served with homemade boom boom sauce, are frequently lauded by customers as one TripAdvisor review highlights: "Pirate punch is the best drink. The appetizer- Shark Bites was the best food we had in Myrtle Beach. Fries were crispy and delicious."
Given its exceptional location, Pier 14 is well worth a visit. If all the menu items could reach the level of these appetizers, it could be one of the best seafood joints in Myrtle Beach.
9. Crab Catchers on the Waterfront
Crab Catchers on the Waterfront is a restaurant located in Little River, just northeast of Myrtle Beach. This location may mean quite a trip for some diners, but this journey is more than worth it.
Founded in 1996, Crab Catchers has gained a reputation for serving some of the freshest seafood in the Myrtle Beach area. In fact, seafood caught from the bountiful surrounding waterways is delivered on a near-daily basis. The best way to enjoy this fresh seafood is by ordering dishes like the grouper special and, of course, the catch of the day.
The restaurant has also become known for its excellent sides. Most prominent of these is the fried corn on the cob, which routinely ranks as one of customers' favorite dishes. Other options, like the gator bites, will surely attract more adventurous diners.
When combined with other dishes, these items create a brilliant dining experience, as demonstrated by this review on TripAdvisor: "I absolutely love everything I've ever gotten from the drinks, to appetizers, and food. Their corn on the cob is amazing. We also got the grouper and fries which was perfect as well. The crab legs and clam chowder never disappoint either. Always recommend this to friends when they're in the area."
8. Flamingo Grill
Flamingo Grill is an instantly recognizable part of Myrtle Beach's dining scene. This is thanks to both its decades-long history and the eye-catching art deco design that defines the building both in and out.
Unlike other restaurants on this list, seafood only plays a part in Flamingo Grill's menu, with pasta and steak being the restaurant's other areas of specialty. If you can look past the impressive array of steaks, a selection of seafood presents itself, including pan-seared peppercorn tuna and flounder. Those really looking to indulge can select from a variety of surf and turf options such as the N.Y. strip and lobster tail.
The overall experience of dining at Flamingo Grill is excellent. One patron said as much in a review on TripAdvisor: "Very lively place, atmosphere of 1950's restaurant. If visiting Myrtle Beach this is definitely a place to visit. Wait staff was very attentive and helpful when inquiring about menu selection. They offer small plates for those who don't need full dinner. The lobster bites were excellent along with garlic mashed potatoes."
7. Flying Fish Public Market & Grill
Flying Fish Public Market & Grill is located on the southern end of North Myrtle Beach. The restaurant — which is part of a larger, public fish market — is a popular tourist destination and can get extremely busy during peak season. This makes it all the more impressive that customers consistently note the quality and attentiveness of service.
Another key facet of this restaurant's appeal is the extensive range of seafood on offer. The kitchen and raw bar turn out most seafood under the Carolinian sun including sushi, customizable seafood boils, fried platters, and freshly caught fish that can be prepared one of three ways.
Allowing diners such autonomy over their dishes is a surefire way to boost satisfaction — and the reviews prove it. The following advice comes from one happy diner who posted on TripAdvisor: "I highly recommend getting one of the catches of the day. It will truly be one of the freshest seafood dinners you've eaten, prepared just about any way you choose. We loved this place!"
6. Hoskins Restaurant
In a city as touristy as Myrtle Beach, the greatest compliment you can pay a restaurant is to call it a local's spot. That, undoubtedly, is what Hoskins Restaurant is. Open since 1948, Hoskins Restaurant has built a dedicated following of Myrtle Beach locals and repeat vacationers. The result of this reputation is a frequent queue to get into Hoskins. Fortunately, it moves quickly and the food is worth waiting for.
One reviewer described their Hoskins experience on TripAdvisor as follows: "If the locals eat here, you know the tourists are going to enjoy it! Make sure to arrive 'before' meal time, if you don't want to stand in line. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and the place stays full. Mainly people come here for the seafood, but they also have daily specials. Small salad bar, but sufficient. Meals are reasonably priced."
Specials change from day to day, but a solid selection of seafood features on the menu no matter what. Standouts include a seafood platter that features shrimp, flounder, scallops, oysters, and crab cakes.
5. Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar
Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar is located in Murrells Inlet, just south of Myrtle Beach. The menu contains a variety of steam pots, including the aptly named "Did We Buy a Yacht?" This huge pot contains four lobster tails, three pounds of snow crab legs, two pounds of spiced shrimp, a dozen oysters as well as clams, mussels, corn, potatoes, and sausage. A pitcher of the restaurant's own rum punch is added for good measure.
Given the generosity of these dishes, it is not surprising to learn that Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar is a firm favorite of many who frequent the Myrtle Beach area regularly. This was highlighted in a TripAdvisor review: "Had a wonderful dinner last evening. Great shrimp basket. Have been going here for decades. Food is reasonably priced and offers many options for meals. Fast and friendly service. Our waitress Keri was very attentive and offered suggestions for future visits."
4. Bimini's Oyster Bar & Seafood Market
Another local's spot that is more than happy to accommodate everyone is Bimini's Oyster Bar & Seafood Market. This spot is a quintessential beach bar. Thankfully, the laid-back vibe does not translate into lazy food; on the contrary, Bimini's has some of the best seafood anywhere in Myrtle Beach.
Standout dishes at Bimini's include the classic steam pot, which includes a gobsmacking array of seafood. The oyster roast is another great choice; it features 42 roasted oysters served with the bar's famous hush puppies. One reviewer described it via TripAdvisor: "We are always on the lookout for a restaurant in Myrtle Beach that serves the Oyster Roast and this place is by far the best we have ever had there ... We had to wait a very short time before we were seated. Our waiter was very prompt in taking our order for drinks and our meal. We ordered the Oyster Roast and steamed shrimp. The food came out HOT and delicious. The oysters were cooked to perfection."
It's important to point out that over the more than three decades Bimini's has been open, the quality of both its food and service has not gone unnoticed. The restaurant is no hidden gem, it is a well-loved spot that often gets busy. As such, there can be long waits to secure tables in peak season. Thankfully, there is an outdoor bar that helps pass the time.
3. Hot Fish Club
Hot Fish Club is another excellent seafood joint located in Murrells Inlet. Here, food undoubtedly takes precedence; the restaurant boasts a unique menu packed full of well-thought-out dishes including blackened mahi with crab meat.
Diners can taste the time and effort put into the creation and execution of dishes like this one, as one customer highlighted on TripAdvisor: "The blackened Mahi with crabmeat over spinach and grits was divine ... Each bite had the saltiness and spiciness of the blackened seasoning, the ever so slightly sweet creaminess of the grits, and a hint of bitterness from the spinach. The best thing I've ever eaten in the Myrtle Beach area. The chefs and staff here are working hard to be much more than your average fish place ... they clearly shine with the more inventive choices."
The setting of Hot Fish Club is equally impressive. Situated on the boardwalk, most seats in the restaurant provide stunning views over the inlet. As with all busy seafood joints, the energy is high, yet Hot Fish Club's team of servers is more than capable of keeping pace. Many customers have noted how skilled, welcoming, and capable the entire team is.
2. Hook & Barrel
Hook & Barrel comes in a narrow second on our list, thanks to its excellent range of seafood, enjoyable atmosphere, and attentive staff. As with many of the restaurants on this list, the seafood at Hook & Barrel is exceptionally fresh, well-prepared, and perfectly cooked to order. While the she-crab soup, oysters, and mussels are all delicious, it is the more inventive dishes — like citrus-rubbed tuna and blackened salmon — that really make the restaurant stand out.
It's not just the kitchen staff that is extremely talented; the bartenders have created a brilliant drinks menu that spans wine, beer, and cocktails. The latter are inventive and fun without being over-complicated, much to the joy of one customer who posted on TripAdvisor: "Cocktails were excellent. I especially liked the jalapeño margarita. All 6 of us agreed it was the best we have had in a long time!" All in all, Hook and Barrel is a dining experience that is hard to beat.
1. Sea Captain's House
Sea Captain's House is a historic building that has been faithfully serving the Myrtle Beach area for decades. Consistently excellent over all this time, Sea Captain's House has been the winner of numerous awards. In 2023 alone, it was voted Reader's Choice for Best Seafood Restaurant in the Myrtle Beach Herald. Time Out also named it as one of the top 10 restaurants with the most beautiful views in the country.
In terms of food, Sea Captain's House also delivers. Thanks to a skilled kitchen team, creative dishes like pecan-crusted snapper sit alongside perfectly executed classics including she-crab soup. Other items are just as enticing, as highlighted by one customer on TripAdvisor: "My husband had the broiled Seafood Platter and I had the Shrimp and Grit Cake. Both were wonderful. The hush puppies with honey butter served as you get seated are out of this world!"
The drinks menu matches the quality of the food; well-respected American wines dominate the list. A range of cocktails — including several impressive mimosas — cater to all tastes.