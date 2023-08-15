Eggo's Latest Collab Puts Brunch In A Jar And Makes It Boozy
While some people enjoy brunch purely for the food, others enjoy starting their late mornings with a little bit of booze. Typical brunch cocktails include the mimosa, bloody Mary, and the espresso martini. But if you love the flavors of both, you may want to give Eggo's newest product offering a try. According to an August 15 press release, the frozen waffle brand is collaborating with Sugarlands Distilling Company to produce a breakfast-themed liqueur: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.
The drink is aptly named — the 40-proof alcohol is meant to mimic all of the flavors found at a typical brunch spread, including smoked bacon, Eggo waffles, butter, and maple syrup.
This isn't the first time Eggo has partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Company. The two businesses released the Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream back in 2022. The holiday-themed drink combined churned cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum into a drink designed to pair with Eggo's Thick & Fluffy frozen waffles.
The alcohol can be used in a few different cocktails
Along with the product launch, the Kellogg Company has unveiled a few different recipes to enjoy the Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream. The brand suggests making an Eggo Mocha Macchiato: two ounces each of the liqueur, cold brew, and chocolate milk, topped off with a mini waffle. Or, fans can try the maple milkshake, which combines half an ounce of the liqueur, an ounce and a half of Sugarlands maple bacon moonshine, half an ounce of fernet mentha, and a quarter-ounce of vanilla syrup.
For a more simplified sip, try the L'Eggo with Eggo. Simply whip up 3/4 ounce of the brunch-themed liqueur and use it to top four ounces of cold brew coffee. (Picture something similar to the once-viral dalgona coffee.)
The release comes ahead of National Waffle Day, which will take place August 24. The Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur is now on store shelves, sold nationwide at participating retailers.