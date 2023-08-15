Eggo's Latest Collab Puts Brunch In A Jar And Makes It Boozy

While some people enjoy brunch purely for the food, others enjoy starting their late mornings with a little bit of booze. Typical brunch cocktails include the mimosa, bloody Mary, and the espresso martini. But if you love the flavors of both, you may want to give Eggo's newest product offering a try. According to an August 15 press release, the frozen waffle brand is collaborating with Sugarlands Distilling Company to produce a breakfast-themed liqueur: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.

The drink is aptly named — the 40-proof alcohol is meant to mimic all of the flavors found at a typical brunch spread, including smoked bacon, Eggo waffles, butter, and maple syrup.

This isn't the first time Eggo has partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Company. The two businesses released the Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream back in 2022. The holiday-themed drink combined churned cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum into a drink designed to pair with Eggo's Thick & Fluffy frozen waffles.