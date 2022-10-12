The Boozy Beverage Eggo Is Releasing Just In Time For The Holidays

Forgive the commercial parlance, but when it comes to quick and tasty breakfasts approved by both parents and children alike, you can't do much better than an Eggo waffle. It may not be as healthy as a piece of fruit or a bowl of oats, but compared to its delicious but decidedly less nutritious rival Pillsbury Toaster Strudel, it checks at least one main food group. (Or two, if you add butter — which you certainly should).

Over the years, the toaster-ready frozen treat brand — which, fun fact, was originally called "Froffles" — has expanded beyond its original trappings. Eggo now sells frozen pancakes, French toast, and chocolate- and strawberry-filled clouds called Pancake Bites, per Kellog's. Based on their socials, the brand is also keen on inspiring Eggo fans to think outside the box by featuring its products in unconventional applications, like waffle tacos. And now, for its latest trick, Eggo is celebrating the upcoming holiday season by venturing beyond the freezer aisle and into the world of cozy, boozy beverages.