The Boozy Beverage Eggo Is Releasing Just In Time For The Holidays
Forgive the commercial parlance, but when it comes to quick and tasty breakfasts approved by both parents and children alike, you can't do much better than an Eggo waffle. It may not be as healthy as a piece of fruit or a bowl of oats, but compared to its delicious but decidedly less nutritious rival Pillsbury Toaster Strudel, it checks at least one main food group. (Or two, if you add butter — which you certainly should).
Over the years, the toaster-ready frozen treat brand — which, fun fact, was originally called "Froffles" — has expanded beyond its original trappings. Eggo now sells frozen pancakes, French toast, and chocolate- and strawberry-filled clouds called Pancake Bites, per Kellog's. Based on their socials, the brand is also keen on inspiring Eggo fans to think outside the box by featuring its products in unconventional applications, like waffle tacos. And now, for its latest trick, Eggo is celebrating the upcoming holiday season by venturing beyond the freezer aisle and into the world of cozy, boozy beverages.
L'eggo my Eggo Nog
Eggo's newest product is definitely not for children. The 40-proof Eggo Nog cream liquor is made with rum from Sugarlands, a distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. It's spiced with a convivial blend of cinnamon and nutmeg, per a recent news release, which makes it an indulgent pairing with Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffles. By foraying into the adults-only market, Eggo is hoping to capitalize on the parental trend of zhuzhing up frozen waffles as a treat at the end of a long day.
"We started to think about how we could elevate that occasion in a way that's for the parents," Eggo's Marketing Director told Food & Wine. Inspired by Sugarlands' line of Appalachian Sippin' Creams – which includes flavors like banana pudding and butter pecan — Eggo Nog takes the malty, churned-cream notes of classic eggnog and wraps them up with a waffle-inspired ribbon. Eggo Nog hasn't hit shelves yet (it's not even Halloween yet, after all), but shoppers can find it at their nearest supermarket closer to the holiday season.