Where Is The Floating Mug Company From Shark Tank Today?

What if you never had to reach for a coaster and never ruined your furniture? This was the idea behind entrepreneur Tigere "Tiggs" Chiriga's first floating mug. After moving to North Carolina with his new wife, Chiriga was constantly the target of her frustration when he set his tea mugs down without coasters, leaving minor stains on their brand-new furniture. He wanted a mug with a built-in coaster, and a banana holder inspired his design.

The floating mug has a traditional porcelain mug base, but the handle extends beyond the bottom of the cup to form a coaster. As a result, the hot part of the cup with the liquid sits above the table, with the contraption held up by the coaster underneath. Similar to Peoples Design Scooping Bowl, it is meant to be tidier and reduce clutter.

Though the mugs were prototyped for Chiriga's personal use, continuous questions about where he got them prompted him to set up a Kickstarter. His initial goal of $15,000 was blown out of the water, with almost $40,000 raised before the campaign closed. By the time Chiriga appeared on "Shark Tank," he had sales of $105,000 in The Floating Mug Company's first year.