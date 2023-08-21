12 Mistakes You're Probably Making When Cooking With Cheese

When cooking or serving cheese, it is important to know how to grate or slice it properly. Let's start with grating or shredding cheese first. The best way to shred cheese is to use a grater. Both handheld or box graters can work, but each offers pros and cons. Box cheese graters often allow for more customization of the size of the cheese, but it can take longer to shred a block of cheese using one.

A handheld model can work a bit more quickly. However, if you're shredding a large quantity of cheese, your hand can get tired or even cramp up. If you don't have a cheese grater, you can also use a food processor with a grating plate. Regardless of the shredding method, make sure that your cheese is nice and cold before you start. If it is too soft, it will get smooshed as you try to grate it. Put mozzarella and other softer cheese in the freezer for about 15 minutes before you try to grate them.

The right way to slice cheese will depend on the type you're cutting and its shape. Soft log cheeses can be sliced into even sections or left unsliced to be spread over crackers or bread. Hard wheel-shaped cheeses can be cut into triangle-shaped wedges for serving. Soft wheel-shaped cheeses that aren't too gooey can also be cut into slices. However, gooier wheel cheeses should be left whole and dipped into using a spreader. Score the top layer and peel it back to reveal the soft center.