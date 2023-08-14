Starbucks' Summer Menu Remix Is Putting A New Spin On Some Classic Cold Drinks

The Chocolate Cream Cold Brew may already be pretty sweet on its own (thanks to the vanilla syrup pumped into the drink and the chocolate cold foam topping), but lining the inside of the cup with caramel sauce surely adds an extra dose of sugar in every sip. The Iced Chai Latte doesn't come standard with cold foam, so the remixed edition with matcha foam on top should make for a unique flavor combination, thanks to the black tea, cinnamon, and clove present in the original drink.

If something more fruit-flavored appeals, you might opt for the Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade. The classic option is shaken, then the black tea and lemonade concentrate mixture is poured over ice, but the blended remix, which has the texture of a slushie, should make every sip a little more refreshing on especially sweltering days. (This customization has been encouraged by Starbucks in the past.)

Although these upgrades are being featured on the Starbucks app home screen for a brief time, customers can continue to alter their drink orders to enjoy them even after the promotion ends.