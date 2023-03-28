Dairy Queen's Summer Lineup Features Blizzards For 85 Cents

Thirty-eight years ago, her royal highness Dairy Queen introduced a dessert the likes of which the world had never seen: the blizzard. And now, to celebrate the frozen treat's 1985 debut, DQ is going to sell its summer-exclusive blizzards for 85 cents a pop, People reports.

Wait, you may be thinking, DQ's summer blizzard menu already dropped? Yes, while historically the seasonal sweets are announced in April, it seems DQ has decided to pull a fast one on fans. According to People, the chain revealed its 2023 summer menu on March 27. Dairy Queen's summer 2023 blizzard lineup features two never-before-seen flavors: peanut butter puppy chow and Oreo brookie.

For one thing, DQ's summer blizzard menu was already leaked online. So, DQ may have felt pressured to make a move in response. Or, the company may have just wanted to ensure one of its returning fan-favorite summer desserts (can you guess which?) would be here in time to be slotted as April's blizzard of the month.Either way, these seasonal treats are now available at DQ. And for a limited time, fans will be able to sample each flavor for 85 cents a pop.