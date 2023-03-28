Dairy Queen's Summer Lineup Features Blizzards For 85 Cents
Thirty-eight years ago, her royal highness Dairy Queen introduced a dessert the likes of which the world had never seen: the blizzard. And now, to celebrate the frozen treat's 1985 debut, DQ is going to sell its summer-exclusive blizzards for 85 cents a pop, People reports.
Wait, you may be thinking, DQ's summer blizzard menu already dropped? Yes, while historically the seasonal sweets are announced in April, it seems DQ has decided to pull a fast one on fans. According to People, the chain revealed its 2023 summer menu on March 27. Dairy Queen's summer 2023 blizzard lineup features two never-before-seen flavors: peanut butter puppy chow and Oreo brookie.
For one thing, DQ's summer blizzard menu was already leaked online. So, DQ may have felt pressured to make a move in response. Or, the company may have just wanted to ensure one of its returning fan-favorite summer desserts (can you guess which?) would be here in time to be slotted as April's blizzard of the month.Either way, these seasonal treats are now available at DQ. And for a limited time, fans will be able to sample each flavor for 85 cents a pop.
Enjoy DQ's classic and all-new summer blizzard flavors for 85 cents
It turns out that the Instagram-leaked DQ summer blizzard menu was right on the dessert money — Dairy Queen is debuting two new blizzards this summer, People confirms. The peanut butter puppy chow blizzard features a combination of vanilla soft serve, puppy chow bites, peanut butter, and chocolate chunks. The Oreo brookie blizzard, meanwhile, is made of vanilla soft serve swirled with Oreo and brookie pieces.
Aside from the new flavors, DQ is bringing three classic treats back to its dessert menu for the summer, including the choco-dipped strawberry and cotton candy blizzards. However, the seasonal dessert making the most notable comeback is none other than DQ's famed s'mores flavor. The treat has reportedly been missed by fans for years. When DQ announced that the newly-returned flavor is April's blizzard of the month on Instagram, dessert lovers were overcome with joy in the comment section.
Starting on April 10, fans can score a blizzard for less than a dollar by ordering the dessert through Dairy Queen's app. But be aware that you're on a cheap DQ blizzard time crunch; fans can only take advantage of this promo until April 23.