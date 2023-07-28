The Top Tip To Keep In Mind When Cooking Meat With An Electric Smoker

Electric smokers are a great, convenient way to smoke meat and live out your best succulently tender Texas bbq brisket grilling dreams. Compared to charcoal smokers, which use coals for heat and added wood chips for extra smoky flavor, electric smokers use an electric cooking rod to generate heat and operate with convection, circulating heat and air.

Many electric smokers have trays, or built-in bowl-like compartments, for burning wood chips or chunks to impart smoke. However, chip trays are not very effective for the best signature smoked meat flavor, since the piled-up, close arrangement of the smoking chips causes them to burn out quickly (rather than last the duration of the slow cook). To get the best smoked meat in an electric smoker, ditch the chip tray and use a specialty box or tube filled with pellets as your smoke source instead.

Unlike chip trays, specialty tubes and boxes are designed so you can light one end of the device and slowly smoke inserted wood, sawdust, or pellets. And using pellets (which are compressed, pressurized sawdust particles) is ideal — they burn longer and are easier to use than wood chips and chunks, since they light easily and you don't have to soak them. Both container styles — the tube shape with air-releasing holes or the maze-like box with dividers — help pellets burn slowly in succession (from one side of the device to the other), causing them to smoke gradually and longer throughout the smoking process.