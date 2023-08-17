How Long Do Grocery Stores Keep Fresh Meat Before Throwing It Out?

It's important to note here that if you're trying to determine whether any food product is still safe to eat, you should never just go by the sell-by or expiration date. These dates are not arrived at scientifically and are ultimately just the company's own estimate of when the food will be at peak quality. There is little to no regulation in this area, and sell-by dates are just made up.

However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't check whether food is still good! But the best way to figure it out isn't some magic number on the packaging; it's your own eyes and nose. If it's moldy, you shouldn't eat it (unless it's a hard cheese or something with similar exterior toughness, in which case you can just cut the mold off). And if it smells wrong, chances are it is, in fact, wrong; don't drink milk that smells off, for example.

Ultimately, it's just about knowing what to look for and making sure you're paying attention. Don't trust brands themselves to tell you whether food is still good when you can easily determine it for yourself.