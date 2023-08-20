Why Was Wendy's Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich Discontinued?
Wendy's upset a lot of fast-food fans when it discontinued its popular Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich. Per The U.S. Sun, the menu item made its debut in 1991. However, according to a Wendy's commercial, the sandwich had already disappeared by 1992 (in the commercial, founder Dave Thomas tells an eager customer that the chain is bringing the sandwich back). As for the reason behind the sandwich's discontinuation, it appears that the menu option was never intended to be a permanent addition at the chain.
In another Wendy's commercial from 1992 featuring the Chicken Cordon Bleu, an announcer states that the sandwich is only available for "a limited time." While Wendy's has never provided an official reason for why the sandwich was only available for a finite period, it appears to be a popular sales tactic at many dining establishments. When customers know that an item won't be around forever, they're more likely to purchase it. Novel menu items that are only available on a limited basis can also drive new customers to establishments. Still, it seems as though the sandwich never made enough sales to warrant a full-time spot on the menu. And when you take a closer look at the sandwich, costs may be another factor in its discontinuation.
What's so great about Chicken Cordon Bleu?
Wendy's Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich consisted of a fried and breaded chicken breast, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, mayo, and Grey Poupon mustard. While this combination of ingredients is decidedly tempting, it's definitely off the beaten path when it comes to the chain's standard menu selection.
Today, Wendy's does offer some variety with cheese options and features two different types of mustard on its menu, including a smoky honey mustard option. However, sliced ham and Grey Poupon are conspicuously absent, perhaps because these menu items aren't worth the cost when you consider how niche they are. It could also be a matter of efficiency, as constructing a sandwich with multiple specialty ingredients naturally takes more time than more conventional items. This was the case with Wendy's fast-food rival McDonald's, which discontinued its popular snack wrap partly because of challenges when making it (as well as poor sales).
Despite these challenges, fast-food joints can sometimes be enticed to bring back lost menu items when fans demand them. And with social media, fans can issue their demands direct to their favorite eateries. As for Wendy's and the Chicken Cordon Bleu sandy, many diners await with bated breath for the sandwich to return.
Will Wendy's ever bring this sandwich back?
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Wendy's will be bringing back its Chicken Cordon Bleu any time soon. Per the Wendy's website, the chain recently announced new additions courtesy of its spring menu. New items included a grilled chicken cobb salad, grilled chicken ranch wrap, and a refreshing blueberry pomegranate lemonade, but no mention of the French-inspired sandwich that customers can't seem to let go of. Take this Reddit thread, for instance, where a commenter states, "I really wish they'd bring this back-it was one of their best chicken sandwiches."
However, there is hope for fast-food lovers willing to expand their horizons and head to a different establishment. Arby's features its own Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich, which includes a breaded chicken breast, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and roasted ham (no Grey Poupon mustard, unfortunately). While not exactly the same as Wendy's version, this sandwich is a worthy candidate to fill the Chicken Cordon Bleu-sized hole left in the hearts of so many fast-food fans. And when you visit Arby's, you can also indulge in the establishment's legendary curly fries.