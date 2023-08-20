Why Was Wendy's Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich Discontinued?

Wendy's upset a lot of fast-food fans when it discontinued its popular Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich. Per The U.S. Sun, the menu item made its debut in 1991. However, according to a Wendy's commercial, the sandwich had already disappeared by 1992 (in the commercial, founder Dave Thomas tells an eager customer that the chain is bringing the sandwich back). As for the reason behind the sandwich's discontinuation, it appears that the menu option was never intended to be a permanent addition at the chain.

In another Wendy's commercial from 1992 featuring the Chicken Cordon Bleu, an announcer states that the sandwich is only available for "a limited time." While Wendy's has never provided an official reason for why the sandwich was only available for a finite period, it appears to be a popular sales tactic at many dining establishments. When customers know that an item won't be around forever, they're more likely to purchase it. Novel menu items that are only available on a limited basis can also drive new customers to establishments. Still, it seems as though the sandwich never made enough sales to warrant a full-time spot on the menu. And when you take a closer look at the sandwich, costs may be another factor in its discontinuation.