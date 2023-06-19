The Reason You Should Avoid Canned Fruit For Smoothies

Behold: the smoothie. Whether it's breakfast or a midday snack, it's an easy and tasty way to get your daily servings of fruit. Just toss in some fruit, some kind of base liquid like juice or milk, then maybe some yogurt and some other plus-ups, from peanut butter to chia seeds; blend it all up; and you've basically got your smoothie. And with how many healthy smoothie recipes there are out there, it's understandable that they are a go-to.

But let no one tell you that all smoothie ingredients are created equal. Canned fruit, as one particular example, is a real no-no. Several health websites and publications — such as Women's Health — mention it as an ingredient to leave out of the blender — and for good reason.

The first and probably most obvious reason is that canned fruit is packed with all kinds of added sugars and preservatives. "Canned fruits are often packed in syrup, which can add a lot of unnecessary sugar and calories to your smoothie," said certified nutritionist Khushali Shah to Faith Geiger at She Finds. "Some canned fruits are packed in water or juice, but they still contain added sugars or preservatives. Both of these can cause a spike in the blood sugar levels."