Why Is Skittles' Pride Month Packaging Causing Such A Stir Online?

Although the promotional Skittles packaging meant to celebrate Pride and marginalized voices was announced in May, the brand has started gaining the attention of conservatives online, who have begun to boycott the product. The company's creative collaboration with GLAAD, various LGBTQ+ community artists, and Audible didn't pop up overnight, unlike Bud Light's association with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which also brought controversy. After all, this Skittles promotion, featured on the brand's website, will be Mars, Inc.'s fourth annual partnership with GLAAD, a famous non-profit organization founded in 1985 with a mission to create "fair, accurate, and inclusive representation" for LGBTQ+ populations.

In a subsequent press release, Chief Marketing Office of Mars Wrigley North America, Gabrielle Wesley, was overjoyed with the brand's ongoing association with the non-profit. "The Skittles brand is proud to continue our four-year partnership with GLAAD and introduce new collaborations this year ... to help uplift and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community," Wesley explained before going into some details. "The Skittles brand is honored to have the opportunity to help amplify voices from the LGBTQ+ community through the power of storytelling, which will help to increase support, generate inclusion, and build community."

Moreover, This isn't a first for Mars. Aside from this current advocacy by the company, it has also made strides in gender equality through advertising and inclusivity in the past through earlier Pride collection promotions and partnerships.