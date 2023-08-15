What Makes New England-Style Hot Dog Buns Unique?

In most of America, hot dog buns are pretty standard. They have crust all over and a horizontal split down the middle. Although there are many hot dog bun brands, with some better than others, they don't deviate much from the established appearance or texture. These mass-produced baked goods are largely the same wherever they're being purchased across most of the country.

However, little known to some outside the region, New England has its own version of hot dog buns. Though they somewhat resemble the standard variety, they function differently — and they might just be ingenious. The key feature of New England-style hot dog buns that makes them unique is the fact that they are cut open vertically from the top rather than from the side. This makes for buns that stand upright when the hot dog is placed inside, which means more streamlined presentation and handling. New England-style buns make for a more intuitive way to enjoy this summertime favorite.