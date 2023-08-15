What Makes New England-Style Hot Dog Buns Unique?
In most of America, hot dog buns are pretty standard. They have crust all over and a horizontal split down the middle. Although there are many hot dog bun brands, with some better than others, they don't deviate much from the established appearance or texture. These mass-produced baked goods are largely the same wherever they're being purchased across most of the country.
However, little known to some outside the region, New England has its own version of hot dog buns. Though they somewhat resemble the standard variety, they function differently — and they might just be ingenious. The key feature of New England-style hot dog buns that makes them unique is the fact that they are cut open vertically from the top rather than from the side. This makes for buns that stand upright when the hot dog is placed inside, which means more streamlined presentation and handling. New England-style buns make for a more intuitive way to enjoy this summertime favorite.
History and features of New England-style hot dog buns
Believe it or not, New England-style hot dog buns have been around longer than the conventional version. According to the Boston Globe, the concept came about in the 1940s when Howard Johnson's, a restaurant chain, needed a bun for its clam strip sandwiches. The hospitality brand wanted a roll that would load on the top to make the sandwiches easier to serve. In coordination with J.J. Nissen, a bakery in Maine, the New England-style bun was born. It wasn't until the 1950s that the now-typical hot dog buns sliced horizontally came along.
In addition to being top-sliced, New England-style buns look a little different from the standard kind due to having flat sides, which aren't crusted like the top and bottom of regular buns. For this reason, they almost resemble slices of bread that have been folded. However, these flat sides are an asset because it is easy to toast them until crispy. Ordinary hot dog buns are not generally toasted in this manner. In addition to the functional upgrade of the New England buns, the simplicity of toasting is an opportunity to elevate the taste and texture of the end product.
More ways to eat New England-style hot dog buns
Although they most closely resemble hot dog buns, these rolls have a more common association. Lobster rolls are served on this type of bread and are more widely known around the United States than New England-style hot dogs. The buns are also enjoyed as a buttery vehicle for clam and crab rolls.
However, if you find yourself with a partial package of these rolls left over after a barbecue, there's no need to relegate them to hot dogs or these common Northeastern foods. Thanks to the functional slice on the top of the rolls, stuffing and serving them with just about anything is easy. Try them with egg salad, pulled pork or chicken, or sloppy Joes. Particularly messy foods like these would benefit from the ability to load the rolls from the top and eat them upright to avoid spilling. No matter what you choose to put in them, New England-style hot dog buns make for easy, aesthetic serving and effortless eating.