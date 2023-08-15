Uber One And Van Leeuwen Have Joined Forces To Give Us BBQ-Flavored Ice Cream
When it comes to unique frozen dessert combinations, Van Leeuwen doesn't shy away from making them. The Brooklyn-based ice cream company is known for its French-style ice cream, but the brand might be most famous for its distinctive and unconventional flavors.
Since its inception, Van Leeuwen has built a reputation for putting out eccentric flavors like ranch for National Ranch Day, Dijon mustard, and an allium flavor inspired by the standalone sequel to "Knives Out," "Glass Onion." The latest flavor is a take on a Southern classic and a smoky, summery meal: BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble. It's a collaboration with Uber One, Uber's premium paid membership. The flavor consists of honey cornbread pieces and barbecue swirls in a "sweet harvest corn ice cream base," according to an announcement shared with Daily Meal.
There is one catch: While Van Leeuwen pints can be found in most grocery stores for all ice cream lovers to nosh on, this limited-edition flavor is exclusively available to Uber One members for one month, from August 15 to September 15.
How to try the Van Leeuwen x Uber One ice cream
You can find the BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble ice cream flavor on the UberEats app or inside any physical Van Leeuwen shop. To order online, search for a nearby Van Leeuwen location and just add the flavor to your cart. If you opt to visit in person, you can show your Uber One membership to an employee before purchasing. The pints cost $10.50.
There are dozens of Van Leeuwen parlors across the country in New York, California, Washington D.C., and more. If this flavor intrigues you, but you're not already a part of Uber One, membership is $9.99 a month.
There's one other way to sample this flavor: on August 15, an ice cream truck will be zooming across New York City, offering tastes for free. Between noon and 8 p.m., the scoop shop on wheels will stop by Hearst Tower, Madison Square Park, the Financial District, Washington Square Park, and McCarren Park. For specific times and locations, check the brand's social media accounts.
If you don't live in New York or just don't feel like springing for Uber One, fret not because there are other Van Leeuwen flavors with similar notes to the BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble available to try sans membership. Look for Van Leeuwen's honeycomb or buttermilk berry cornbread flavors online or in-store. If it's wacky creativity you're looking for, the onion-flavored ice cream is available to order online.