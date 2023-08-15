Uber One And Van Leeuwen Have Joined Forces To Give Us BBQ-Flavored Ice Cream

When it comes to unique frozen dessert combinations, Van Leeuwen doesn't shy away from making them. The Brooklyn-based ice cream company is known for its French-style ice cream, but the brand might be most famous for its distinctive and unconventional flavors.

Since its inception, Van Leeuwen has built a reputation for putting out eccentric flavors like ranch for National Ranch Day, Dijon mustard, and an allium flavor inspired by the standalone sequel to "Knives Out," "Glass Onion." The latest flavor is a take on a Southern classic and a smoky, summery meal: BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble. It's a collaboration with Uber One, Uber's premium paid membership. The flavor consists of honey cornbread pieces and barbecue swirls in a "sweet harvest corn ice cream base," according to an announcement shared with Daily Meal.

There is one catch: While Van Leeuwen pints can be found in most grocery stores for all ice cream lovers to nosh on, this limited-edition flavor is exclusively available to Uber One members for one month, from August 15 to September 15.