Van Leeuwen's New Ice Cream Flavor Is Inspired By 'Knives Out'

If you've noticed a vibe shift in your grocery store's ice cream freezer in the past few years, you're not alone. Several household-name ice cream brands have taken to bolstering their classic flavors — strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla — with trendy ingredients that were once reserved for pastry displays and small-batch market purveyors. Take Tillamook, which shook up its century-old legacy in 2021 with a line of "frozen custards" in flavors like "Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee."

According to Brooklyn Magazine's Gabe Friedman, New York-based ice cream company Van Leeuwen may be to thank for introducing flavors like honeycomb and earl grey into popular rotation. The brand, founded in 2008 by brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill, was also a pioneer in vegan ice cream that didn't compromise on taste, making it the "envied standard bearer for tasty dairy-free alternatives," per Friedman.

To keep up with the times (which is to say, to keep up with itself), Van Leeuwen has put out a series of flavors with some unlikely collaborators. For example, in June 2022, the brand teamed up with Grey Poupon for a limited-edition Dijon mustard creation, per Food & Wine. Now, the brand is ready for another surprise. Today, December 12, brings a mysterious new flavor inspired by "Glass Onion," the Netflix sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 mystery "Knives Out" that hits the streaming platform on December 23 (per IndieWire).