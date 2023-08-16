The Sushi Burger Satisfies Both Cravings When You Can't Decide On A Dish

Sometimes you read the name of a food item that isn't what it sounds like – think prairie oysters, or head cheese. But other times, like now, the name means what it says on the tin. A sushi burger is exactly that, sushi formed into the shape of a burger.

Sushi already comes in many forms, but how did sushi burgers come about? Purportedly, it all started in the 1960s, when Satoshi Sakurada, a Japanese man working in Los Angeles, regularly dined at a California burger chain named Tommy's. He decided to bring this hamburger idea back to Japan and opened MOS Burger in 1972, with patties and toppings that fused Japanese culinary staples with an American mainstay, according to its website. In 1987, MOS launched the tsukune rice burger, which featured "buns" of compressed sushi rice disks, and a large, patty-fied tsukune, otherwise known as a Japanese chicken meatball.

The beauty of the sushi burger is simple: You can hold it and eat it like you would a more "traditional" take on the hamburger. At MOS, it's offered with fried seafood or grilled beef slices in place of a patty, essentially giving you a portable Japanese meal. You may also be able to find it in other fusion Japanese restaurants. However, the easiest way to enjoy a sushi burger — one that uses traditional sushi proteins of the sea-based variety — is to make it at home.