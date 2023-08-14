Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno Review: It Shouldn't Be A Confusing Flavor, But It Is

Now in its third year, the Doritos' SOLID BLACK initiative continues to celebrate and highlight black changemakers doing bold things in various communities across America. To honor the community service of Houston-based Chef Chris Williams of Lucille's, who has helped feed those in need with his Lucille's 1913 collective, Frito-Lay has donated money to his organization, and given him the honor to craft the next bold SOLID BLACK flavor of Doritos. Chef Williams paid homage to the tastes of Texas when crafting the new limited-time flavor, Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno.

Jalapeño is not a novel ingredient to Doritos, as we've seen at least eight flavors utilizing its taste and name, including Doritos Jalapeño & Cheddar, and Poppin' Jalapeno. Fruit flavors, however, have been rare and unique infusions for the brand. Caribbean Citrus, Flamin' Hot Limón, Twisted Lime, and Tangy Tamarind are the only ones of recent memory that have been tasked to sweeten the rainbow of spices on Doritos.

Now that Chef Williams has married jalapeno with pineapple in this truly Texan twist, are the results within the bag as bold as the SOLID BLACK initiative itself? Or are the Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno nothing to sweat about? We've torn open a bag, taken a bite or two or six, and are ready to reveal if these Doritos are solid in their own right (or wrong).