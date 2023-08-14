Do Us A Favor And Add Some Melted Chocolate Ice Cream To Your Mousse

If you're looking to clear out space in your freezer, ice cream cartons may be what needs to go. But rather than dumping out that old chocolate ice cream and letting it go to waste, it could be repurposed and used to create a smooth and delicious dessert: mousse. All you'll need to do is let it melt. (Just be sure you're ready to get rid of it — refreezing ice cream will give it a different texture.)

When you're whipping up some homemade mousse, adding the melted ice cream to the recipe can elevate the dessert and make it even sweeter than a standard homemade chocolate mousse. The previously frozen dessert even lends a little extra creaminess to the whole dish.

All you'll need for this convenient mousse is melted ice cream, some heavy cream for an even richer mouthfeel, and a bit of extra cocoa powder to enhance the flavor. You can also add pasteurized egg whites for a sturdier structure. After mixing the ingredients together and letting the mousse set up in the fridge, it'll be ready to enjoy — making for an easy and elevated dessert.