The Ratio You Need When Ordering Pizza For 20 People Or More

If you are throwing a party, pizza is a great way to feed a large group while keeping everyone happy because who doesn't like pizza? However, unless you are a pizzaiolo with a backyard pizza oven, you probably aren't making all those pizzas at home. So, you'll have to get them delivered, which raises the dilemma — how many pizzas should you order? If you want to be exact, you can start by asking each guest how many slices they think they will eat. According to Giordano's, a popular Chicago-based pizza chain, the average large pizza has 10 pieces. If you take the number of slices everyone will eat, add them together and divide by 10, you should have your answer! If only it were that simple.

Most people usually don't know exactly how much pizza they will eat, and you probably don't want to spend your time asking everyone how many slices they want. It might be easier to use a pizza calculator. This pizza calculator tells you that for 20 guests, you'll need to order around eight large pizzas. But how did they get that answer?