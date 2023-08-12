The Easiest Way To Brown Stew Meat Is Roasting It In The Oven

You've pulled up your favorite beef stew recipe on your device and gathered all the necessary ingredients. You're excited at the prospect of a delicious, deeply flavored stew for dinner. Yet you sigh at the inevitable spattering that will occur when you brown the meat pieces on the stove, not looking forward to the greasy cleanup after.

Fortunately, there is a way to brown meat with minimal spatter — by letting your oven handle it. The mess is relatively contained when you brown meat in the oven, and your home isn't filled with meat-scented smoke. It also has the bonus of leaving your hands free for other stew-related tasks, such as chopping vegetables or measuring stock. It's a win-win all around.

But why do we need to brown the meat at all? Browning the meat is an important step to achieve that deep flavor characteristic of a hearty pot of stew. Without browning, the meat has little opportunity to undergo the Maillard reaction, a chemical process where amino acids (i.e., proteins) interact with sugary compounds. This interaction results in a complex rearranging of molecules that give off by-products that make your food smell and taste delicious.