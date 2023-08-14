4 Diana's Bananas Flavors, Ranked

Diana's Bananas began in 1984 at the annual Taste of Chicago food festival. While chocolate-covered strawberries were the original draw, chocolate-covered bananas quickly overtook them, creating a sensation that launched a small empire. The key was to find the best bananas in the world, and careful research led Diana's to farmers in Ecuador. Once the company launched retail sales in Jewel grocery stores around the Chicago metropolitan area, its reputation rapidly spread. Its chocolate-covered banana halves and bites can now be found in freezer sections of grocery stores nationwide.

Something even more exciting about this brand is its commitment to ending food waste. Bananas that are not uniform in shape or size, that have blemishes, or are not attached to a bunch often get discarded. Diana's bananas rescue these fruity misfits and upcycle them by dipping them in the finest premium chocolate at peak ripeness. And leftover banana peels are composted to eliminate waste, making these a treat that not only tastes good but helps you feel good about eating them.

Though we have listed Diana's bananas flavors from least to most favorite, this ranking is somewhat arbitrary. We loved all of them and were hard-pressed to choose one over another, particularly knowing that we were eating something somewhat healthy. That said, we did factor in the balance of coating to banana, taste, texture, and our unique preferences in our rankings to provide some meaningful criteria.