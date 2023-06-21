Dunkin' Is Rolling Out New Wraps With Its Summer Menu
Most of us start the day with coffee and breakfast, and many of us get it from Dunkin'. The Massachusetts-based chain has long been known as the definition of east coast coffee and has long prided itself on Dunkin's role in so many of our mornings. And while there are some discontinued Dunkin' items we wish would come back, with summer upon us, the chain is ready to introduce new menu items that are sure to become a part of your routine.
In a June 21 news release, the company announced a brand new lineup of summer wraps it hopes will fuel customers as they embark on summer adventures. Two new wraps are joining the menu: the Chorizo & Egg Wrap and the Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Wrap. Both are designed to offer a whole lot of flavor while still being wholesome and filling. Their compact, wrapped design primes them to be easily enjoyed on the go, so there's worry about missing out on summer fun.
It's Chorizo's first time on the menu
The Chorizo & Egg Wrap introduces chorizo to Dunkin's menu for the first time. Combined with scrambled eggs, vegetables, black beans, and a dose of cheese sauce, it's a breakfast on the go with all the flavor of an entire breakfast burrito. For those looking for a snack that's not so breakfast-focused, the Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Wrap offers tasty, moist chicken and roasted red peppers and cheese.
The chorizo and chicken wraps are not the only products rolling out on its summer menu. The coffee giant is revisiting a previous season's favorite with its Salted Caramel Cold Brew coffee, which debuted in 2022. Another favorite is the Caramel Chocoholic Donut, which combines the classic chocolate glazed donut with a coating of rich caramel. Additionally, Dunkin' Rewards members have a month of single-use deals in the app, including a free cold brew coffee and a $2 Dunkin' Wrap with the purchase of a drink. Whatever your summer plans, Dunkin' hopes to be a regular part of them.