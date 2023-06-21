Dunkin' Is Rolling Out New Wraps With Its Summer Menu

Most of us start the day with coffee and breakfast, and many of us get it from Dunkin'. The Massachusetts-based chain has long been known as the definition of east coast coffee and has long prided itself on Dunkin's role in so many of our mornings. And while there are some discontinued Dunkin' items we wish would come back, with summer upon us, the chain is ready to introduce new menu items that are sure to become a part of your routine.

In a June 21 news release, the company announced a brand new lineup of summer wraps it hopes will fuel customers as they embark on summer adventures. Two new wraps are joining the menu: the Chorizo & Egg Wrap and the Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Wrap. Both are designed to offer a whole lot of flavor while still being wholesome and filling. Their compact, wrapped design primes them to be easily enjoyed on the go, so there's worry about missing out on summer fun.