Dunkin' Canned Iced Coffee Takes On 3 New Donut And Muffin Flavors

It's no surprise that Dunkin' is one of the largest coffee chains in the United States, with over 8,500 locations across 41 states. The chain serves up breakfast essentials like coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches, but stopping by your local Dunkin' every day can add extra minutes to your morning commute that you may not have. Furthermore, the extra charges to your bank account could add up quickly. Fortunately, the coffee chain has a few at-home options that helps you save money and time — while still getting your Dunkin' fix.

In early 2017, Dunkin' partnered with the Coca-Cola Company to produce pre-made bottles of coffee. The chain currently manufactures individual-sized bottled iced coffee in French Vanilla, Original, and Mocha flavors, as well as 40-ounce bottles for easy pouring at home in caramel and butter pecan flavors.

Now, the coffee chain is expanding its on-the-go offerings with a few new, sweet drinks. Dunkin's newest canned coffee beverages are taking inspiration from some of the chain's beloved bakery treats.