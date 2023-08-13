Why Food With A Crumb Topping Should Never Be Frozen

Apple streusel, blackberry crumble, or even ooey mac and cheese with toasty breadcrumbs on top. Crumb toppings take these dishes from good to great, providing a buttery, crunchy texture that offsets the gooeyness of the dish underneath. There's nothing like a fresh crumb topping, but preserving that crumb topping for later becomes much trickier, especially if you need to store the food for a long time. Unfortunately, the nature of crumb topping means it can easily turn to mush when frozen.

Unlike pies and other pastry-top dishes, the colder the temperature you store crumb toppings in, the more likely the crumbs are to deteriorate in texture. When you reheat your meal, you'll be left with a limp, soggy layer on top — that's the opposite of appetizing. These dishes should be stored in the refrigerator whenever possible to prevent loss of quality, or better yet, eaten fresh straight from the oven.