Sabra Buffalo, Barbecue, And Southwest Hummus Review: A Smart Collab With Frank's RedHot And Stubb's

The first flavor we sampled was the Barbecue Hummus, inspired by one of the most popular barbecue sauces in America, Stubb's. Developed by C.B. Stubblefield, Stubb for short, for his Texas barbecue restaurants, the sauce began retailing in 1992 after his second eatery failed. Though the sauce is now made in multiple iterations, the original Stubb's boasted a strong peppery tomato-based flavor with notes of vinegar, molasses, and brown sugar. These flavor notes pervade this new hummus variety.

From the moment we peeled off the vacuum-fresh seal, the aroma of Stubb's barbecue sauce permeated our nasal passages. The texture is smooth, and it has a burnt orange hue redolent of tomato combined with chickpeas. This particular flavor was the only one of the three that lost all of its hummus profile. The chickpeas and sesame were masked by the sweetness of the brown sugar and molasses, followed by the vinegar, which creeps up on you. Though a hint of heat exists in the background, it does not overwhelm this dip. Once the spiciness dissipated, a pleasant smoky aftertaste lingered.

Though we thoroughly enjoyed this variety, we felt it was more of a distinct occasion hummus than an everyday one. It would be the ideal appetizer at a summer picnic, with chips, hamburgers from the grill, baked beans, and a homemade apple pie. Its roots may be Middle Eastern, but this dip is as all-American as hummus can get.