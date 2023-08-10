Sabra Buffalo, Barbecue, And Southwest Hummus Review: A Smart Collab With Frank's RedHot And Stubb's
Sabra Dipping Company was established in 1986 in Astoria, Queens, New York. It has expanded from humble beginnings to becoming the top-selling hummus brand in America, with over a dozen unique flavors. In its ongoing efforts to meet consumer demand and expand its catalog of bold flavors, Sabra has introduced three new varieties: Barbecue, which was inspired by Stubb's; Buffalo, which is produced using Frank's RedHot sauce; and a Southwest flavor, which features Tex-Mex-inspired spices. Each of the flavors was produced in collaboration with the respective brands, ensuring quality, authenticity, and consistency.
We had the opportunity to sample these exciting new flavors. As hummus lovers and routine consumers of myriad Sabra varieties, we evaluated each on aroma, texture, taste, and eatability. We also looked at how well they represented the brands upon which they were based. Read on for our detailed analysis.
What does Sabra Barbecue Hummus taste like?
The first flavor we sampled was the Barbecue Hummus, inspired by one of the most popular barbecue sauces in America, Stubb's. Developed by C.B. Stubblefield, Stubb for short, for his Texas barbecue restaurants, the sauce began retailing in 1992 after his second eatery failed. Though the sauce is now made in multiple iterations, the original Stubb's boasted a strong peppery tomato-based flavor with notes of vinegar, molasses, and brown sugar. These flavor notes pervade this new hummus variety.
From the moment we peeled off the vacuum-fresh seal, the aroma of Stubb's barbecue sauce permeated our nasal passages. The texture is smooth, and it has a burnt orange hue redolent of tomato combined with chickpeas. This particular flavor was the only one of the three that lost all of its hummus profile. The chickpeas and sesame were masked by the sweetness of the brown sugar and molasses, followed by the vinegar, which creeps up on you. Though a hint of heat exists in the background, it does not overwhelm this dip. Once the spiciness dissipated, a pleasant smoky aftertaste lingered.
Though we thoroughly enjoyed this variety, we felt it was more of a distinct occasion hummus than an everyday one. It would be the ideal appetizer at a summer picnic, with chips, hamburgers from the grill, baked beans, and a homemade apple pie. Its roots may be Middle Eastern, but this dip is as all-American as hummus can get.
What does Sabra Buffalo Hummus taste like?
The next flavor we sampled was the Buffalo Hummus, made with Frank's RedHot sauce. This brand, which came along in 1918, is now one of the top-selling hot sauces in the U.S. It also was the sauce used by the creative folks at Anchor Bar & Grill in Buffalo, New York, where they invented buffalo wings in 1964. Today it would be hard to imagine buffalo-flavored anything without Frank's RedHot sauce.
At first inhale, the aroma of Frank's RedHot didn't overwhelm our sniffers; it was somewhat mild. It wasn't until we dug into this hummus that the full flavor of hot sauce shone through. Though the taste of cayenne peppers is present, the heat is not as aggressively spicy as it could be, which we appreciated. By tempering the spiciness, you could still distinguish the flavor of the hummus, which upheld its authentic chickpea and sesame profile. We noted that of the three varieties we sampled, this had the thickest texture. It wasn't detracting, just notably denser.
This hummus is one we could see eating daily. It reminded us of Sabra's Supremely Spicy flavor, which is spicier than this, but with the chilis mixed in rather than perched atop the dip. This would be great for dipping, though we think it would also make for a super base on a buffalo chicken pizza.
What does Sabra Southwest Hummus taste like?
The final new hummus flavor we sampled was Southwest Hummus. As lovers of Mexican and Tex-Mex food and flavors, this variety hit us in the sweet spot of our palates. Though it doesn't have a strong aroma, notes of cumin and garlic shine through when you take a good whiff. A more aggressive Southwestern profile emerges when you taste this hummus, which has a distinct chili powder essence throughout. The heat of the chili is there, but not overwhelmingly so. We perceived this heat to be milder than the Buffalo flavor but with a pleasant warmth that coats the back of your throat.
What we appreciated the most about this variety was that the seasonings complemented the hummus rather than masking it in any way. It reminds us of our homemade hummus, which we usually season with cumin, paprika, and Moroccan harissa paste. It also had a perfectly creamy texture that is ideal for dipping. We will certainly add this to our rotation of daily hummus flavors, along with the Roasted Garlic and Roasted Red Pepper varieties.
Nutritional information for Sabra hummus
The nutritional profile of these new flavors of Sabra hummus is comparable to existing varieties. Each 2-tablespoon serving contains 60 calories (70 for the Barbecue Hummus), 4.5 grams of fat, 120 milligrams of sodium, and 5 grams of carbohydrates (7 grams for the Barbecue Hummus). A container has approximately six servings and appears to be gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and certified Kosher. The only allergen listed on the nutritional label is sesame.
Hummus is a nutritional powerhouse and one of the staples of the so-called Mediterranean diet. It is rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, protein, iron, B vitamins, and poly- and monounsaturated fats. These can aid in promoting heart health, help regulate blood sugar levels, and may promote weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller longer. Additionally, research suggests that eating legumes at least four times weekly may lower your risk of cardiovascular disease by 11% and coronary heart disease by 22%.
Sabra's hummus is made from non-GMO chickpeas grown on family farms in the Palouse region of the Pacific Northwest, including Idaho, Oregon, and Washington states. The hummus is manufactured in a Gold LEED-certified facility, a secure environment routinely tested every two minutes to prevent cross-contamination.
Where you can find Sabra hummus and what will it cost?
Sabra hummus can be found in virtually every retailer nationally, including Walmart, Kroger, Hy-Vee, and Costco. You can also purchase Sabra products via most online retailers, including Instacart and Amazon Fresh.
Sabra hummus generally retails in 10-, 17-, and 32-ounce containers. Additionally, you may find it in 2-ounce mini-cups and 4.56-ounce snack packs with Rold Gold Pretzels. The new flavors we sampled were packaged in 6-ounce containers. Prices vary by size, location, and retailer.
Each container of hummus comes with a "best if used by" date. If hummus is kept unopened in the refrigerator, it can keep for 3 to 10 days beyond this date. If it is frozen, it can be stored for 6 to 8 months. Once hummus has been opened, it should be eaten within 4 to 6 days, although the best way to determine if hummus is still safe to eat is to smell it. If you notice an aggressive sour aroma or mold forming inside the container, discard it.
Final thoughts about Sabra hummus
Sabra has always been our preferred brand of store-bought hummus, and these new flavors did nothing to change that. It reinforced the myriad ways this brand consistently delivers the highest quality products with premium flavor, texture, and creativity, even if it may cost a bit more than store-brand iterations. When you do not have the time or desire to make homemade hummus, Sabra has you covered.
Though we thought all the varieties we sampled were great, we had a soft spot for the Southwest flavor, which was flavorful yet mild. If you are craving bold flavors that make a statement, check out the Buffalo and Barbecue Hummus varieties. Regardless of which of these flavors you choose, we think you will be pleased with all the latest Sabra sensations. We'd gladly purchase these products again and look forward to adding them to our regular hummus eating habits.