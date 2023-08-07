Sabra Is Teaming Up With Frank's RedHot And Stubb's For Hummus With A Kick

Hummus is delicious by itself, but when you add a bold flavor into the mix, things really heat up. The popular hummus brand Sabra seems to be doing just that with its rollout of three brand-new hummus flavors, two of which are the result of new partnerships with condiment companies RedHot and Stubb's.

Specifically, Sabra Buffalo Hummus will feature Frank's RedHot as a key ingredient, and (you guessed it) Sabra Barbecue Hummus will do the same for Stubb's. "People are craving big, bold flavors and satisfying creamy texture," a Sabra spokesperson told Daily Meal in relation to its respective collabs.

To Sabra, the pairings are a no-brainer. "Frank's RedHot and Stubb's Barbecue are clear crave-worthy fan favorites and naturally pair so well with creamy Sabra Hummus," the spokesperson noted, adding it's versatility as a dip extends to things like chips and veggies. "We think they'll become fast favorites for the big flavor snackers out there."