Sabra Is Teaming Up With Frank's RedHot And Stubb's For Hummus With A Kick
Hummus is delicious by itself, but when you add a bold flavor into the mix, things really heat up. The popular hummus brand Sabra seems to be doing just that with its rollout of three brand-new hummus flavors, two of which are the result of new partnerships with condiment companies RedHot and Stubb's.
Specifically, Sabra Buffalo Hummus will feature Frank's RedHot as a key ingredient, and (you guessed it) Sabra Barbecue Hummus will do the same for Stubb's. "People are craving big, bold flavors and satisfying creamy texture," a Sabra spokesperson told Daily Meal in relation to its respective collabs.
To Sabra, the pairings are a no-brainer. "Frank's RedHot and Stubb's Barbecue are clear crave-worthy fan favorites and naturally pair so well with creamy Sabra Hummus," the spokesperson noted, adding it's versatility as a dip extends to things like chips and veggies. "We think they'll become fast favorites for the big flavor snackers out there."
Sabra is introducing several new flavors in August
Though the buffalo and barbecue hummus varieties represent the brand's big partnerships, Sabra will also throw a third flavor into the mix: Sabra Southwest Hummus. The brand revealed in a press release that the new southwest hummus is meant to "satisfy any afternoon taco craving."
"As we reach for snacks more often, we want more from them ... more intense flavor, more satisfying textures, more fulfilling options," stated Sabra's Global Chief Research, Development, and Sustainability Officer Olugbenga Diyaoluin of the company's decision to introduce the three bold flavor in the official release.
Sabra gave a sneak peek of the new flavors back in June at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association show, where it referred to the varieties as part of its new line of "Bold Familiar Favorites," which brings a hummus twist to flavors consumers already know and love.
All three flavors will be available in supermarkets and for purchase online starting August 8.