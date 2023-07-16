How To Save Leftover Wine Without Any Fancy Tools

A wine pairing with dinner in the evening is a treat. But if you're not planning to finish the bottle, you might hesitate when popping that cork. Wine aficionados know that wine quality rapidly depreciates once a sealed bottle is opened. The red, white, or rosé you're sipping can quickly turn sour even when stored in the fridge. Some hobbyists invest in wine stoppers specifically engineered to help wine last as long as possible, but those can cost a pretty penny depending on how airtight you want your wine to be.

Luckily, there's a way to DIY your wine-saving efforts and ensure that bottle lasts more than just a single meal. If you've got a Mason jar in your cabinet, you're already on your way. Simply pour your wine into the Mason jar as high as it will go — overfill it to the very top to ensure no air can get in. Then pop the lid on and screw tightly to cover (if a little wine spills out, you did it right). As long as you don't re-open the lid, this wine will last in the fridge for up to seven more days.