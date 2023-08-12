The Unexpected Boozy Beginnings Of Canned Fruit Cocktail

It's hard to pinpoint the exact origins of fruit salad, as it depends on how you define it. Ancient societies consumed mixtures of fresh and dried fruits. The standard American fruit salad, however, was established in the mid-1800s, defined by the fruit being typically fresh, tropical, and geared toward the sweet tooth. As people experimented, they came up with some takes that seem rather far removed from what we consider salad, perhaps the most famous being Ambrosia, which incorporates marshmallows. These intriguing inventions were popular but also controversial.

In 1902, Sarah Tyson Rorer commented in her book, "Mrs. Rorer's New Cook Book," that "many Americans make a mixture of fruit, sugar, and alcohol, and serve them as 'salad.' These are not salads; are heavy, rather unwholesome, and will never take the place of a salad. I much prefer to call them fruit cocktails." Here we find two key revelations: the use of the term fruit cocktail and its direct relation to a dish made with actual booze.

Prohibition curtailed the addition of alcohol to fruit salad, and even once the ban on alcohol was lifted, they typically remained a booze-free food. This would carry over to the first canned fruit cocktail, invented by Herbert Gray of San Jose, California, and debuted in 1938 under the Del Monte brand. This established a new definition of fruit cocktail in American minds, a definition that eventually became the law.