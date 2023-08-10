What To Do When You Realize You've Oversmoked Your Meat

Smoking meat imbues it with an unbelievable flavor that elevates conventional barbecue to another level. Too much smokiness can definitely be a bad thing, as the delicious flavor of smoked meat can easily turn bitter and unpalatable. Fortunately, there are a few effective ways to rescue oversmoked meat, including stir-frying it with other ingredients, such as vegetables and sauces.

Stir-frying is a culinary technique that originated in Chinese cuisine. It entails cooking food in a wok or frying pan along with oil. As the name suggests, ingredients are stirred while frying to ensure even doneness and create a pleasing texture. When it comes to oversmoked meat, stir-frying is beneficial because it cooks out some of the smoke flavor to make for a more enjoyable meal. The inclusion of additional ingredients also helps pare down the smokiness, as the intense flavor can get spread around to the other ingredients for an enhanced taste. Of course, stir-frying is just one of a few methods you can use to de-smoke your meat.