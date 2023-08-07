Is McDonald's Teasing Us On Twitter With A Mysterious New Item?
McDonald's is confusing fans over on Twitter with a few vague messages. The first tweet regarding the surprise featured a compilation of various movie and television show clips referencing the fast food chain. It was then followed up by another post, featuring an image of a brown paper takeout bag and captioned with the cryptic messages "Opening 8.14.23" and "as featured in."
The tweets may be teasing a new menu item set to be released in mid-August. The fine print on the replied image states that whatever the item is, it will be available "at participating McDonald's for a limited time." The enigmatic nature of the tweets had plenty of Twitter users replying, mostly confused.
Employees have apparently already been given a heads-up, according to one Twitter user, who wrote, "I feel special knowing what it is because I work at McDonald's and our handbook this month says what it is." Some responses to their tweet tried to get them to spill the details or at least hint at the product, but they declined to reply to any of the requests. (However, there are some things McDonald's employees wish you were aware of.)
It could be a collaboration with Marvel
While the fast food chain may be trying to keep the reveal under wraps for now, that hasn't stopped fans from trying to guess what the surprise could be in the replies. Quite a few people speculated that the release would be a collaboration with Disney and Marvel, hoping for some kind of green-colored food or drink to celebrate the release of the second season of "Loki."
The last (very brief) clip shown in the compilation video from the first tweet shows what appears to be the characters Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ordering and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) working in a McDonald's, possibly confirming fans' suspicions about the collaboration. The official Loki Twitter account even replied, noting the timestamp at which the characters appeared.
Still, others hoped for the return of discontinued menu items of the past, like Supersize meals, the fan-favorite snack wraps, and the original dollar menu. Whatever the surprise is, McDonald's fans will have to wait just a little longer to find out.