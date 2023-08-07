Is McDonald's Teasing Us On Twitter With A Mysterious New Item?

McDonald's is confusing fans over on Twitter with a few vague messages. The first tweet regarding the surprise featured a compilation of various movie and television show clips referencing the fast food chain. It was then followed up by another post, featuring an image of a brown paper takeout bag and captioned with the cryptic messages "Opening 8.14.23" and "as featured in."

The tweets may be teasing a new menu item set to be released in mid-August. The fine print on the replied image states that whatever the item is, it will be available "at participating McDonald's for a limited time." The enigmatic nature of the tweets had plenty of Twitter users replying, mostly confused.

Employees have apparently already been given a heads-up, according to one Twitter user, who wrote, "I feel special knowing what it is because I work at McDonald's and our handbook this month says what it is." Some responses to their tweet tried to get them to spill the details or at least hint at the product, but they declined to reply to any of the requests. (However, there are some things McDonald's employees wish you were aware of.)