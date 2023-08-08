Califia Farms Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer Review: A Rich And Flavorful Addition To Your Coffee

When we sampled the Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer straight out of the container, we were impressed with how natural it tasted. Many non-dairy creamers have a distinctly synthetic smell and flavor, which can leave an unpleasant film in your mouth. This one did not. Its aroma is what you'd expect if you were about to eat a caramel apple crumble, and the taste follows suit.

We added it to our usual hot coffee, which we brew very strongly. In the interest of due diligence, we tried the creamer in a small cup of coffee and a large mug, both without any added sweetener. Though 1 tablespoon is the suggested serving size, we needed more than that to taste the creamer in our coffee. To the cup, we added two servings, and for the mug, it was four. We recognize this is contingent upon personal preference.

The aroma of the creamer was accentuated by the hot coffee, with notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon topping coming through as if we had just removed a crumble from the oven. At first taste, we didn't pick up on the apple as much as the caramel flavor. We also noted that this creamer did not have a distinctly oat-forward flavor. As the coffee began to cool, the apple came through, complementing the brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and caramel. What was absent was residual sweetness, which didn't bother us as we prefer to sweeten our coffee to taste.