Califia Farms Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer Review: A Rich And Flavorful Addition To Your Coffee
Califia Farms, pronounced Cal-uh-FEE-ahh, is a brand of plant-based dairy-free products that has been harnessing the nutritional power of plants since 2010. The California-based company began making juices before branching out into non-dairy milk, coffee, kitchen companions, and creamers, like its newest product, Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer, which we had the opportunity to taste test.
Our tasting methodology involved independently assessing the Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk creamer for aroma, texture, and flavor and comparing it with other creamers on the market. To do so, we began by tasting it straight out of the container to see how it was in its pure form. We then sampled it in both hot and iced coffee to see if the temperature made any difference to the overall taste. As coffee connoisseurs who enjoy flavored-creamers, we were pleasantly surprised by what we found. Read on to get the full scoop.
What does the Califia Farms Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer taste like in hot coffee?
When we sampled the Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer straight out of the container, we were impressed with how natural it tasted. Many non-dairy creamers have a distinctly synthetic smell and flavor, which can leave an unpleasant film in your mouth. This one did not. Its aroma is what you'd expect if you were about to eat a caramel apple crumble, and the taste follows suit.
We added it to our usual hot coffee, which we brew very strongly. In the interest of due diligence, we tried the creamer in a small cup of coffee and a large mug, both without any added sweetener. Though 1 tablespoon is the suggested serving size, we needed more than that to taste the creamer in our coffee. To the cup, we added two servings, and for the mug, it was four. We recognize this is contingent upon personal preference.
The aroma of the creamer was accentuated by the hot coffee, with notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon topping coming through as if we had just removed a crumble from the oven. At first taste, we didn't pick up on the apple as much as the caramel flavor. We also noted that this creamer did not have a distinctly oat-forward flavor. As the coffee began to cool, the apple came through, complementing the brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and caramel. What was absent was residual sweetness, which didn't bother us as we prefer to sweeten our coffee to taste.
What does the Califia Farms Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer taste like in iced coffee?
When sampling the iced coffee, we were lucky enough to obtain some of Califia Farms Pure Black Iced Coffee, which is brewed to pair well with its creamers. We tasted the coffee without the creamer. It is a good quality brew without residual bitterness and has a slightly nutty flavor. It is brewed somewhat milder than our house coffee, so we knew we would likely need less creamer to achieve our desired combination. We were correct. After adding a few ice cubes, we incorporated just 1 tablespoon of the creamer, which was plenty to savor the flavor.
Though the aroma is not as prominent over iced coffee as in a hot cup of joe, the flavor palate shone through somewhat better. All of the taste notes immediately came forward, including the apple. We still found that the brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and caramel, which are redolent crumble toppings, were the superstars. Served with iced coffee, we didn't require any sweetener, as we felt it was sweet enough on its own. Served in hot coffee, we did add one packet of sweetener to accentuate the flavor.
Nutritional information for Califia Farms Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer
Nutrition is where this creamer differs from competitors. Califia Farms' creamers are made without hydrogenated oils or artificial colors. They are certified non-GMO, gluten-free, carrageenan-free, certified Kosher under the supervision of the Kashruth Division of the Orthodox Union, and packaged in BPA-free containers. Though not all of its products are organic, they are all made with ingredients certified as Glyphosate Residue Free by the third-party organization known as the Detox Project. Califia Farms also notes that while its products packaged in plastic are made in a facility that also processes tree nuts, it maintains strict allergen food safety protocols, including using a third-party inspector to ensure that there has been no cross-contamination.
Ingredients on this creamer include oat milk, pure cane sugar, sunflower oil, caramel, natural flavor, calcium carbonate, sunflower lecithin, sea salt, cinnamon, potassium citrate, guar gum, and gellan gum. Each 1-tablespoon serving has 20 calories, 1 gram of fat, 10 milligrams of sodium derived from sea salt, and 3 grams of sugar, which is always pure cane or monk fruit. For comparison, this is roughly the same number of calories as half and half and more than 50% fewer calories than heavy cream. Both half and half and cream have more fat, though they do not have any added sugar.
Where you can find Califia Farms Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer and how much does it cost?
Califia Farms products are available at most major retailers, including Walmart and Target. You can also purchase its products online via many usual suspects, such as Amazon and Thrive Market. Califia Farms no longer supports online orders directly through its website. Retail prices locally ranged from $4.54 to $4.99 for a 25.4-fluid-ounce container. Prices and availability may vary by location.
Califia Farms recommends that products get consumed before the expiration date on each label and within 7 to 10 days of opening the container. It also notes that all creamers must be stored in the refrigerator even though they do not contain dairy.
Final thoughts about Califia Farms Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer
Whether you are trying to cut back on dairy for environmental reasons, need to eat dairy-free because of a medical diagnosis, or enjoy a quality flavored creamer in your cup of joe, there is a lot to love about Califia Farms products and the Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Milk Creamer in particular. We found this creamer to have a delightful aroma, velvety texture, and a delectable flavor that did not detract from our beloved coffee but enhanced it.
For coffee purists, nothing is overwhelming or synthetic about this creamer that in any capacity adulterates the pure richness of high-quality beans brewed properly. This creamer is simple, rich, and flavorful. We look forward to sampling other seasonal offerings when they return to store shelves, including Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha. We will also seek out some of the kitchen companions to test out in our dairy-free recipes.