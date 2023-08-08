Rita's Italian Ice Is Rolling Out 4 New Limited-Time Frozen Lemonades

Summer just wouldn't be summer without lemonade, and Rita's Italian Ice is tapping into its thirst-quenching potential. In a press release shared with Daily Meal, the chain announced the debut of four brand-new frozen lemonade flavors available for a limited time: Peach, Iced Tea, Strawberry, and Classic Lemon. As Rita's Vice President of Marketing, Mark Jenkins, explained, "Frozen Lemonades are the perfect summer treat, and we're excited to offer our guests these refreshing options." App users can even score free frozen lemonade, which is Rita's way of saying thank you to its most dedicated customers.

From August 7 to September 10, loyalty members can receive a free frozen lemonade with any purchase (the offer is good for one free lemonade per account for the duration of the promotion). If you're new to the app, you can snag a free frozen lemonade with an accompanying purchase until September 3. To sign up, visit Rita's website for instructions on downloading the app, which features a number of other perks. Purchasing a frozen lemonade from Rita's this summer also allows you to participate in some meaningful philanthropy.