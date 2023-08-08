Rita's Italian Ice Is Rolling Out 4 New Limited-Time Frozen Lemonades
Summer just wouldn't be summer without lemonade, and Rita's Italian Ice is tapping into its thirst-quenching potential. In a press release shared with Daily Meal, the chain announced the debut of four brand-new frozen lemonade flavors available for a limited time: Peach, Iced Tea, Strawberry, and Classic Lemon. As Rita's Vice President of Marketing, Mark Jenkins, explained, "Frozen Lemonades are the perfect summer treat, and we're excited to offer our guests these refreshing options." App users can even score free frozen lemonade, which is Rita's way of saying thank you to its most dedicated customers.
From August 7 to September 10, loyalty members can receive a free frozen lemonade with any purchase (the offer is good for one free lemonade per account for the duration of the promotion). If you're new to the app, you can snag a free frozen lemonade with an accompanying purchase until September 3. To sign up, visit Rita's website for instructions on downloading the app, which features a number of other perks. Purchasing a frozen lemonade from Rita's this summer also allows you to participate in some meaningful philanthropy.
A sweet deal for an even sweeter cause
When purchasing a frozen lemonade from Rita's Italian Ice this summer, you can rest assured that your money is going to a good cause. Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is a charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer by raising awareness and funding research, which ensures that young patients receive the best treatment possible. Rita's is equally passionate about this cause, which is why it established a long-standing partnership with ALSF starting in 2006.
Accordingly, Rita's is pledging $1 of every frozen lemonade sold (up to $10,000) to help ALSF achieve its goals. Rita's also invites customers to make donations of their own, and for a limited time, donating $1 will get you a coupon for a future purchase. Your name will also be added to Rita's Wall of Hope, a reminder of all the great things that can happen when people band together to help one another. Visit the foundation's website to learn more about the 2023 campaign and how you can take part in virtual fundraising. And don't forget to add a dollop of Rita's custard to your frozen lemonade to make the experience even sweeter.