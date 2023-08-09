Here's Why You May Want To Avoid Freezing Cream Cheese
With its mild flavor, cream cheese can be a delicious addition to cakes, mashed potatoes, ice cream, and sauces. Unfortunately, it has a short shelf life and doesn't freeze well. You can refrigerate it for about two weeks, but freezing it can alter its character. The same goes for most types of soft cheese, including ricotta, brie, cottage cheese, and Camembert, which have high moisture content.
Generally speaking, it's better to freeze any leftover cream cheese than throw it away. But once thawed, you might not be able to spread it on toast, crackers, or bagels. This dairy product contains up to 55% water by weight and can become grainy when frozen. By comparison, hard cheeses like parmesan and Grana Padano have less than 40% water, which helps preserve their texture when you freeze them.
On the positive side, freezing doesn't alter cream cheese's flavor or nutritional content. Therefore, you can still use it in homemade desserts, biscuits, salad dressings, and cooked meals. Plus, there are a couple of things you can do to maintain its smooth texture and prevent freezer burn.
Why you should think twice before freezing cream cheese
Like other dairy foods, cream cheese can spoil quickly and tastes best when served fresh. Although it's not recommended to freeze it, that's the only way to store it for longer. One thing to keep in mind is that water expands when it freezes, forming ice crystals. Because cream cheese is high in water, freezing it can affect its texture. First, it causes the fat and water content to separate, resulting in an uneven consistency. Second, the ice crystals formed during freezing can give the cheese a grainy mouthfeel.
Thawed cream cheese is usually softer, thinner, and breaks apart easier than its fresh counterpart. For this reason, it may not spread as smoothly as you'd expect, making it harder to use it in cake frosting, cheesecakes, ice cream, and raw desserts. However, it can still be an excellent addition to baked goods, omelets, pancakes, stuffed peppers, and casseroles. Whether fresh or frozen, cream cheese can also take pie crust from good to great and add thickness to soups and cooked sauces.
How you freeze the cheese matters, too. If you haven't opened the package yet, you can store it in the freezer as is. Once opened, the cheese should be transferred to an airtight container or freezer bag. Label it with the storage date, then freeze it for up to two months. If you prefer to use freezer bags, remove as much air as possible before sealing.
How to thaw cream cheese without ruining its texture
The best way to thaw frozen cheese is to leave it in the fridge for several hours or overnight. If you're short on time, submerge it in cold water without opening or removing its packaging. Avoid using the microwave because it can further affect its texture. Also, beware that thawing it at room temperature can result in a mushy mess and promote bacterial growth. Soft cheeses, including cream cheese, shouldn't be left out for longer than two hours.
Once thawed, whip the cheese until smooth and use it in your recipes. But first, do a sniff test to ensure it's safe to eat. Discard it if you notice an overly sour smell, mold, sliminess, or dark spots. If everything looks good, mix it into cake batter, pie fillings, pasta sauces, or scrambled eggs.
For a tangy fruit dip, you can combine cream cheese with honey and lime juice. Alternatively, mix it with canned tuna and olives and serve it on toast for a quick, high-protein snack. Try making cheese and macaroni pie when you have guests, or opt for a fluffy sponge cake with basic ingredients like eggs, milk, sugar, and cream cheese to satisfy your sweet tooth.