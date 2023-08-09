Here's Why You May Want To Avoid Freezing Cream Cheese

With its mild flavor, cream cheese can be a delicious addition to cakes, mashed potatoes, ice cream, and sauces. Unfortunately, it has a short shelf life and doesn't freeze well. You can refrigerate it for about two weeks, but freezing it can alter its character. The same goes for most types of soft cheese, including ricotta, brie, cottage cheese, and Camembert, which have high moisture content.

Generally speaking, it's better to freeze any leftover cream cheese than throw it away. But once thawed, you might not be able to spread it on toast, crackers, or bagels. This dairy product contains up to 55% water by weight and can become grainy when frozen. By comparison, hard cheeses like parmesan and Grana Padano have less than 40% water, which helps preserve their texture when you freeze them.

On the positive side, freezing doesn't alter cream cheese's flavor or nutritional content. Therefore, you can still use it in homemade desserts, biscuits, salad dressings, and cooked meals. Plus, there are a couple of things you can do to maintain its smooth texture and prevent freezer burn.