The Wine Bottle Hack That Will Perfect Your Homemade Ravioli
Making homemade ravioli might seem a bit daunting, but in reality, whipping up pasta dough is quick and easy. Making the ravioli yourself comes with plenty of perks. Not only does it feel like a personal accomplishment, but you also have control over the filling, which is arguably the most essential part. And when it comes to sealing the ravioli, you don't actually need any special tools as long as you have a wine bottle on hand. The undersides of most wine bottles are rounded with small ridges, so when you use them to seal ravioli, they help the pasta take on the perfect crimped shape.
Homemade pasta is often regarded as having a fresher, fuller taste than its boxed counterpart. Since ravioli can't be sold dried and boxed due to its typically fresh filling, it's often found in the frozen food aisle, giving it a different texture than the homemade version. If you have the means to make ravioli yourself (as in, a rolling pin or pasta maker and a wine bottle), it's certainly worth giving the dish a try.
Easily make homemade ravioli with a wine bottle
There are only two components to homemade ravioli: the dough and the filling. Fresh pasta dough requires flour and egg (you might also need a bit of water, depending on the recipe), and while 00 flour is often used, you can also use semolina. Once you blend the flour and egg to make the dough, you can let it rest and prep the filling. That can pretty much be anything you want, whether it's loaded with cheese, meat, or vegetables. But putting the ravioli together is where the wine bottle comes in.
If you have a pasta maker, you'll want to run the dough through it to thin it out; or, you can use a rolling pin (or the side of the wine bottle), but it will take a few minutes longer to get that perfectly flat, thin dough. From there, add spoonfuls of filling along the pasta sheet a few inches apart, then top them with another layer of dough. Finally, center a wine bottle over the top of the filling. Press down with the wine bottle to create a rounded, ridged ravioli shape. The pressure will seal the ravioli and separate each one from the rest of the dough so it's ready for cooking.
What to stuff your ravioli with
Stuffing the ravioli is the best part because it lets you get creative. You can go with a classic ricotta cheese filling, but don't be afraid to add some meat or vary the cheeses a bit. Crisp up some prosciutto or pancetta in a pan, then mix it with a little goat cheese and honey; it makes for the perfect savory ravioli with a touch of sweetness. Italian sausage and ricotta pair exceedingly well.
If you're looking for a vegetarian option, a butternut squash puree (especially when the gourd is in season) makes a delightful stuffing when accented with sage leaves. If you want a serving of green veggies with your ravioli, spinach and artichoke hearts are a can't-go-wrong combination. Or, you can limit it to just cheese, adding a bit of sharp provolone or parmesan to the ricotta to enhance the mild and creamy flavor. Thankfully, the bottom of the wine bottle creates a large enough ravioli that you can fit several ingredients inside for maximum flavor.