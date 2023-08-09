The Wine Bottle Hack That Will Perfect Your Homemade Ravioli

Making homemade ravioli might seem a bit daunting, but in reality, whipping up pasta dough is quick and easy. Making the ravioli yourself comes with plenty of perks. Not only does it feel like a personal accomplishment, but you also have control over the filling, which is arguably the most essential part. And when it comes to sealing the ravioli, you don't actually need any special tools as long as you have a wine bottle on hand. The undersides of most wine bottles are rounded with small ridges, so when you use them to seal ravioli, they help the pasta take on the perfect crimped shape.

Homemade pasta is often regarded as having a fresher, fuller taste than its boxed counterpart. Since ravioli can't be sold dried and boxed due to its typically fresh filling, it's often found in the frozen food aisle, giving it a different texture than the homemade version. If you have the means to make ravioli yourself (as in, a rolling pin or pasta maker and a wine bottle), it's certainly worth giving the dish a try.