How To Clean A Flat Top Grill To Prevent It From Rusting
If you love your flat top grill, you must take the proper maintenance steps to preserve its condition. Upkeep is crucial in this regard, as regular cleaning will prevent the grill from developing rust, which will negatively affect function as well as food quality. Grills should be cleaned using a bench scraper, which is a handy tool that allows you to easily remove food debris while the surface is still warm. Bench scrapers are designed to clean griddles without damaging the surface. However, it must be used correctly for the best results.
Take the scraper and position it at the far end of the grill, then steadily pull it towards your body to loosen food debris and push it into the grease receptacle. Do not go side to side or back and forth with the scraper, as it will likely create defects in the surface that make the grill more susceptible to the formation of rust. This routine cleaning process should take place every time you use the grill. However, you may need to give the appliance a more thorough clean from time to time.
How often should you deep clean your flat top grill?
Flat top grills typically require a deeper cleaning when they exhibit certain signs, such as accumulating grime and food debris on the surface. In this case, you'll need to take a comprehensive approach to remove lingering food debris quickly and efficiently. Keep in mind that the need for deep cleaning your grill will be far less frequent if you're good at maintaining a routine cleaning schedule.
It will be easier to remove food debris when the grill is warm, so allow it to heat up for a few minutes before shutting off the controls. Scrape off as much debris as you can with your trusty bench scraper, then wet a non-scratch sponge with hot water to scrub any remaining pesky bits. If rust is an issue, pour oil over rusty areas and hit them with a grill stone, which is a small, abrasive pumice block that can effectively eliminate rust and other tough stains. Oil also serves an important purpose when it comes to seasoning your griddle, another essential aspect of grill maintenance.
Should you season your flat top grill?
Seasoning a flat top grill is the same as seasoning a cast iron skillet in that it prevents food from sticking to the surface when cooking. In this case, seasoning is another integral aspect of griddle maintenance, as it can ensure years of reliable use out of the backyard appliance. Seasoning entails applying oil to the grill, and you generally want to use a seasoning oil with a high smoke point to ensure it doesn't burn off before it establishes a protective layer. In this case, olive, peanut, avocado, sesame, and vegetable oils are all excellent selections.
Begin by wiping down the surface with a moistened cloth, then turn the grill to the highest setting and wait until the surface becomes visibly darker, which should take about 15 minutes. Next, take your oil and drizzle it over the surface. Carefully use a paper towel to distribute the oil evenly over the surface, then wait for it to cook off. You typically want to build up three layers of oil on the grill, so you'll need to repeat seasoning steps twice more to protect against rust and keep the griddle surface in the best condition possible.