How To Clean A Flat Top Grill To Prevent It From Rusting

If you love your flat top grill, you must take the proper maintenance steps to preserve its condition. Upkeep is crucial in this regard, as regular cleaning will prevent the grill from developing rust, which will negatively affect function as well as food quality. Grills should be cleaned using a bench scraper, which is a handy tool that allows you to easily remove food debris while the surface is still warm. Bench scrapers are designed to clean griddles without damaging the surface. However, it must be used correctly for the best results.

Take the scraper and position it at the far end of the grill, then steadily pull it towards your body to loosen food debris and push it into the grease receptacle. Do not go side to side or back and forth with the scraper, as it will likely create defects in the surface that make the grill more susceptible to the formation of rust. This routine cleaning process should take place every time you use the grill. However, you may need to give the appliance a more thorough clean from time to time.