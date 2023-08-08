The Jell-O Food Coloring Hack That Will Come In Handy In A Pinch

When you're baking a cake, adding some food coloring to the frosting can be a fun way to create some colorful decorations for your dessert. But when you're ready to decorate and you discover you're out of food coloring, there may be another ingredient in your cabinet that can be a substitute.

To add some extra color and upgrade your frosting, Jell-O may be just what you need. This trick works with both homemade and store-bought cans of frosting. To change the hue of your dessert topping, all you'll need to do is add in a few tablespoons of Jell-O powder.

Jell-O contains powdered food dyes, with colors differing depending on the flavor of the powdered mix. Because the dye is mixed in with the other ingredients — like the gelatin and sugar — the concentration won't be as strong as that of actual food dye. However, there is enough of it that it can be used as a substitute for food dyes in a pinch.