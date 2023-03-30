'April Fools'? Krispy Kreme's Fan Favorite Pumpkin Spice Donuts Are Returning For Two Days Only

April Fools' is upon us, and no foodie is safe. For years, fast-food chains have been pulling our leg with promotions that, most of the time, we're happy didn't turn out to be true. Like when Burger King introduced the world to Whopper-flavored toothpaste in 2017 or that fateful April Fools'-eve in 2021 when Peeps and The Green Giant claimed they had come together to create half-cauliflower, half-marshmallow snacks. But this year, Krispy Kreme issued an Instagram post on March 29 suggesting that the chain is going to run a deal during April Fools' that seems too sweet. The post in question simply read, "April 1. Pumpkin. Spice?"

Fans in the comment section were immediately wary of the doughnut chain's vague claim. "I think this is April fool's! Stop getting our hopes up early lol," wrote one user. "This is a cruel joke," said another. However, pumpkin spice lovers should give Krispy Kreme a little more credit. After all, in 2016, the brand did make good on its promise to give away free doughnuts on April 1, reporting its doughnut farmers had a particularly bountiful spring doughnut crop that year. And in a March 30 press release, Krispy Kreme revealed that it's once again not joshing with you. For a limited time, fall lovers will really be able to enjoy the chain's pumpkin spice doughnuts in the spring. Here are the details.