The Baking Liner Hack That Eliminates Sticky Popsicle Messes

While popsicles can be a great way to keep cool, stay hydrated, and enjoy a sweet treat in the summertime, the hot summer sun can cause the frozen food to melt pretty quickly. And if you don't eat that popsicle fast enough, the melting juice could create a bit of a mess — staining clothes or getting your hands all sticky from the juice. There are ways to keep popsicles from melting prior to eating, though they may not be so helpful once the package is open.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to prevent any mess without having to eat your popsicle too quickly. All you'll need to do is grab a paper cupcake liner, poke a hole in the bottom, and slide the stick right through that hole. Just slide it up to meet the bottom of the popsicle and hold the stick below it.

Then, you can simply enjoy this treat as you would normally, without having to be overly worried about making messes. As an added bonus for parents, this trick is an easy way to keep kids clean while they enjoy their summer treats.