Repurpose Your Leftover Potato Water By Making A Delicious Gravy

Nowadays, as we all realize the importance of sustainability, more and more people are repurposing leftover ingredients into new dishes to cut down on food waste. For example, you can use leftover wilted greens to make a tasty green sauce or even use leftover potato water to make gravy. Wait, potato water?

While it may seem a little weird at first, the water that is left behind after boiling potatoes actually makes a great base for a delicious gravy. This is because the potato starch present in the water can act as the perfect natural thickener. Also, potato water just so happens to be packed full of vitamins.

According to Healthline, potatoes actually lose water-soluble nutrients (like vitamin C and potassium) during the boiling process. To prevent wasting those beneficial nutrients, you can either boil your potatoes whole with the skin on –- which will take longer –- or just reuse that vitamin-rich water in another dish, like soup or gravy!