Leftover Wilted Greens? Make Your Own Version Of A Green Sauce

Fresh herbs are a great ingredient to have on hand, and they can add a new dimension to an array of dishes, from pasta to tacos. The only problem with keeping them is that even if you follow all the rules for storing fresh herbs correctly, they will still likely go bad or start wilting in one to two weeks. That means that when you are at the end of your groceries, either you've finished your herbs or they are starting to spoil. If you have the latter problem, a great way to use up all the leftover wilting greens in your fridge is to make a green sauce.

What is green sauce? Any manner of delicious-tasting condiment that is generally green in color. Many cuisines feature some variation of vegetal green sauce, from Peru's aji verde to Italy's pesto. These viridescent concoctions commonly begin with all kinds of herbs and greens; they incorporate fats, including oils and dairy products, plus salty elements (kosher salt, sure, but also things like capers and anchovies). They also benefit from the punch of acidic ingredients — a squeeze of citrus, a dash of vinegar. Best of all, because they use up leftover ingredients from your fridge, making green sauce can help save you money and prevent waste. So, how do you do it?