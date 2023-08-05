What's So Special About TikTok's Viral Carrot Salad?

TikTok is the place for food trends, and the latest recipe captivating users is being touted for the many health benefits it offers. The raw carrot salad is taking the social media platform by storm thanks to claims that it can enhance fertility and improve gut health. While recipes vary, all feature grated raw carrots, which are dressed in a healthy oil of your choice and are typically seasoned with black pepper, sea salt, or chili flakes. One recipe even includes a splash of vinegar and some soy sauce, which serves as a great salty-sour counterpoint to the subtle sweetness of the raw carrots.

Numerous content creators are displaying short clips of themselves making the salad, including one that features hashtags like #fertilitytreatment and #hormonalimbalance. Another video includes the hashtag #raypeat, referencing the person who is supposedly the originator of the diet. The same video also claims that the raw carrot salad is ideal for addressing a multitude of health issues, such as symptoms related to PMS and hormonal fluctuations. So, who is Ray Peat, and how did he develop his viral healthy eating plan?