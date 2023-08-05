The Interesting Way Legos Helped Create Lab-Grown Meat

Legos are more than toys. They challenge the imaginative powers of children and adults alike, driving us to achieve truly incredible things. Legos have been used by researchers to study child development, model city infrastructure, and even build scientific tools such as microscopes and spectrometers. The quest to push the envelope is never-ending, and one of Lego's latest scientific applications may be its most important. Surprisingly, the humble brick proved to be a critical tool in the development of lab-grown meat.

A joint team of scientists from Penn State and the University of Alabama published a study in which they used Legos to solve the biggest problem with lab-grown meat: Texture. Manufacturers have consistently struggled to advance the lab-grown product beyond the formless nature of ground meat. To solve this problem, the meat needs structural support in the form of a scaffold: A network of rigid fibers that holds the cells in place as they grow. The research team managed to build such a scaffold out of starch, and they did it with Legos. Using basic bricks and a Lego motor, they built a device that turns starch into a sturdy network on which lab-grown meat can propagate.