The McDonald's Menu Hack For A Savory Veggie Big Mac

While you should check with your nearest McDonald's location for its exact breakfast hours, Today offers some insight. Most establishments begin serving breakfast at opening, which is generally 5 a.m. That means customers can start ordering breakfast foods, including hash browns, as soon as the restaurant unlocks its doors. As for breakfast end times, most locations stop serving breakfast between 10:30 and 11 a.m., at which point the lunch menu becomes available.

Which brings you to the second part of the puzzle: when can you officially begin ordering from the lunch menu? As with breakfast times, the rules vary from location to location. On a Reddit thread discussing the chain's lunch hours, conflicting information abounds. One commenter claims that the official changeover happens at 10:30 a.m. at their McDonald's, but that a customer was once able to snag an order of McNuggets as early as 10 a.m. Another person claims their McDonald's was "firm" about offering lunch only after the official start time.

If you happen to miss the cutoff and are unable to score a veggie Big Mac for lunch, you may be wondering what other meatless menu items you can enjoy. In this case, your options may be limited due to McDonald's lack of a vegetarian/vegan menu.