Club Soda Is The Unexpected Key To The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs

There's no denying the fact that eggs are a common breakfast food in America. In 2022, according to Statistica, 33% of Americans preferred eggs over other popular breakfast foods like bacon and cereal, and rightfully so. Not only are they packed with a significant amount of B vitamins, selenium, and protein, but they're one of the most versatile foods available. When it comes down to enjoying this convenient protein source, your options are endless. Apart from poaching, frying, and hard-boiling, there's nothing like a plate of soft and airy scrambled eggs.

The best way to make scrambled eggs varies from person to person, but not many foodies can deny a few crucial elements. Apart from waiting to add salt until the end of the cooking process and making sure to use a spatula to move them evenly around your hot skillet, adding one extra ingredient can assure a hot plate of fluffy goodness every single time.

Sure enough, club soda may be the extra ingredient your scrambled eggs need to reach that optimal level of softness. Just 1 tablespoon of club soda added to every pair of eggs is all you need to experience a lighter and softer consistency. So what is the science behind this unexpected ingredient? Before sharing a few extra factors worth considering, here's a look at the actual process of adding club soda to scrambled eggs — and why this method produces extra soft results.