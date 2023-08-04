Club Soda Is The Unexpected Key To The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs
There's no denying the fact that eggs are a common breakfast food in America. In 2022, according to Statistica, 33% of Americans preferred eggs over other popular breakfast foods like bacon and cereal, and rightfully so. Not only are they packed with a significant amount of B vitamins, selenium, and protein, but they're one of the most versatile foods available. When it comes down to enjoying this convenient protein source, your options are endless. Apart from poaching, frying, and hard-boiling, there's nothing like a plate of soft and airy scrambled eggs.
The best way to make scrambled eggs varies from person to person, but not many foodies can deny a few crucial elements. Apart from waiting to add salt until the end of the cooking process and making sure to use a spatula to move them evenly around your hot skillet, adding one extra ingredient can assure a hot plate of fluffy goodness every single time.
Sure enough, club soda may be the extra ingredient your scrambled eggs need to reach that optimal level of softness. Just 1 tablespoon of club soda added to every pair of eggs is all you need to experience a lighter and softer consistency. So what is the science behind this unexpected ingredient? Before sharing a few extra factors worth considering, here's a look at the actual process of adding club soda to scrambled eggs — and why this method produces extra soft results.
Why you should add club soda to scrambled eggs
While there may be certain things everyone forgets when cooking scrambled eggs, club soda may not be an added ingredient many foodies have ever considered. Yet, the process of adding it couldn't be easier. After cracking two raw eggs into a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of club soda, whisk accordingly, and cook as you would any other batch of scrambled eggs. That's it. Your resulting protein should be perfectly fluffy with just a touch of extra buoyancy.
If you're wondering why club soda serves as the magic antidote, carbonation is the answer. When water is mixed with pressurized carbon dioxide, bright springy bubbles form, and those precious bubbles are responsible for creating that light and airy texture in your scrambled eggs. When that added carbonated water is heated as you cook your eggs, those signature bubbles grow out of confinement, giving them an extra fluffy feel. Even though adding club soda may give your scrambled eggs a satisfying texture, there are a few additional factors to keep in mind.
A little bubbly water goes a long way
If you're committed to trying a splash of club soda in your next batch of scrambled eggs, be mindful of the bubbly water you choose. First and foremost, flavored sparkling waters should be saved for drinking. Another factor worth considering is how soft you actually like your eggs. If you don't like them to have an overly creamy consistency, you may need to use less carbonated water or skip the sparkling addition altogether. Some find the resulting texture of the added splash of club soda to be overly soft and almost wet as opposed to extra fluffy. When in doubt, the smallest amount of bubbly may make more of a difference than you think.
If you're still unsure about adding some carbonation, feel free to use a tried and true splash of milk or cream for added complexity. Yet, if extra fluffy eggs are what you're truly after, whisking them for a few extra minutes before cooking may be the answer. By whisking eggs until frothy, you're mixing extra air into the liquid, which in turn, produces light and airy results. Whether you like to make scrambled eggs for breakfast — or want to make eggs a part of dinner – if you're up for trying an unexpected ingredient that's sure to elevate the consistency of your cooked eggs, look no further than club soda.