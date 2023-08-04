The Canned Lentil Soup Hack You Need For Flavorful Veggie Burgers

Are you missing out on the goodness of veggie burgers? You might think they're too expensive to buy frozen for everyday use or too much trouble to make from scratch. But here's a simple and flavorful way to enjoy a lentil-based patty in no time: use your favorite canned lentil soup as a base.

While many classic vegetarian burger recipes call for cooked or canned lentils, using lentil soup adds an extra burst of flavor from the vegetables and aromatics, taking your burger to the next level. The best part is that this hack works with almost any vegetarian burger recipe and any lentil soup; just replace the usual beans with the soup and make a few adjustments to bind the burgers together. If you blend a few tips from seasoned chefs, you'll have a quick and affordable veggie burger recipe that you can whip up any day with some extras from your cabinet.