Why Was Starbucks' Ice Cream Discontinued?
Although Starbucks is known for its coffee beverages, there was once a time when you could grab a carton of Starbucks-branded ice cream from the grocery store, too. The first round of ice cream hit shelves in 1996. The initial release featured quarts of five different flavors: Dark Roast Espresso Swirl, Javachip, Italian Roast, Vanilla Mocha Swirl, and Caffe Almond Fudge.
Each of the ice cream flavors was made with real coffee, adding a little bit of a caffeine kick to every bite. The brand underwent a few changes over the years before eventually being discontinued in 2013.
In a comment on a Facebook post, Starbucks cited a "focus on different products" as the reason for the discontinuation. However, one commenter wrote that they had contacted Starbucks to find out why the ice cream had disappeared, and the company reportedly shared that low sales had also played a role in the decision.
Starbucks has been associated with ice cream quite a few times
Although Starbucks' ice cream was eventually discontinued, the brand tried hard to sustain the product. Before its demise, the company sought to revamp its products back in 2009. They went from working with Dreyers as their producer to Unilever, and the new lineup offered just three flavor options after the switch up: Java Chip Frappuccino, Caramel Macchiato, and Mocha Frappuccino, all modeled after drinks available to order in the coffee chain's café locations. Limited edition seasonal flavors, like hot chocolate and peppermint mocha, were also sold. The transition also saw the ice cream change from quart-size offerings to pints. Additionally, mocha and coffee-flavored ice cream bars were also available.
Outside of grocery stores, Starbucks hasn't given up the dream of its coffee-centered ice creams just yet. The brand began offering affogato in its Seattle roastery in 2016, just three years after its revamped ice creams stopped production. The dessert — which features Starbucks Reserve Espresso poured over a scoop of gelato — is still offered on the menu today, along with a Cold Brew Float, which also combines coffee with ice cream.
Additionally, for a short period of time, customers could order affogato-inspired Frappuccinos back when the affogato first launched in 2016. Customers could order vanilla bean, caramel, or mocha-flavored drinks, each topped off with a shot of espresso. However, these drinks only lasted through the summer of 2016 as a limited option.
Some still miss the discontinued flavors
Although the ice cream has been off store shelves for a few years, fans online still voice their preference for the sweet, frozen treat. A commenter on a Reddit post called the Java Chip Frappuccino flavor "the single best coffee flavor ice cream ever made," calling its flavor "unbelievable."
For those still craving the ice cream, there are a few other brands that allegedly taste similar. That same Reddit commenter also shared that Ben & Jerry's Coffee Coffee Buzz Buzz Buzz is a somewhat suitable replacement for the Java Chip Frappuccino variety. Alternatively, on a Facebook post, one commenter shared that the Haagen-Dazs coffee-flavored ice cream is also "kinda like" the Starbucks ice cream, "but not quite." Another wrote that Tillamook's Stumptown Cold Brew served as a reminder for the Starbucks brand, too. You'll just have to try them all to see which one most closely resembles the beloved Starbucks ice cream.
Although Starbucks no longer sells its ice cream, customers still craving a sweet frozen treat with a bit of a caffeine kick can always try ordering one of the coffee chain's blended Frappuccinos (especially the mocha or java chip flavors) to reminisce about the lost ice cream. Otherwise, we can only hope for its return one day.