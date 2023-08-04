Why Was Starbucks' Ice Cream Discontinued?

Although Starbucks is known for its coffee beverages, there was once a time when you could grab a carton of Starbucks-branded ice cream from the grocery store, too. The first round of ice cream hit shelves in 1996. The initial release featured quarts of five different flavors: Dark Roast Espresso Swirl, Javachip, Italian Roast, Vanilla Mocha Swirl, and Caffe Almond Fudge.

Each of the ice cream flavors was made with real coffee, adding a little bit of a caffeine kick to every bite. The brand underwent a few changes over the years before eventually being discontinued in 2013.

In a comment on a Facebook post, Starbucks cited a "focus on different products" as the reason for the discontinuation. However, one commenter wrote that they had contacted Starbucks to find out why the ice cream had disappeared, and the company reportedly shared that low sales had also played a role in the decision.