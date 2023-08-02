7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Somehow Already Here
Fans of pumpkin-flavored coffee beverages are sure to be pleased by 7-Eleven's most recent announcement. Along with Speedway and Stripes stores, the enduring convenience chain is releasing its seasonal pumpkin spice latte earlier than in previous years. From now until October 31, customers can enjoy the autumnal latte and other pumpkin-infused coffee concoctions while on the go.
As explained by the store's Senior Vice President of Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages), Dennis Phelps, "We know our customers wait all year long for their favorite fall flavors ... so we decided to break out the pumpkin a little bit early this year." Along with the staple latte, which features an assortment of fall-focused spices, customers can also enhance their beverages with pumpkin syrup. For those seeking a more pared-down beverage experience, there's pumpkin coffee available hot or iced, plus pumpkin-spiced creamer. And because the coffee-drinking experience is typically enhanced with an accompanying pastry, 7-Eleven is also offering a bunch of other fall-favorite treats.
There are more sweet seasonal surprises in store
Along with coffee, pumpkin-flavored baked goods are another staple of fall snacking, which is why 7-Eleven's pumpkin muffin is such a sought-after treat. However, while the pumpkin muffins will make their official debut later this August, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with an apple cider doughnut (sporting an apple cider glaze) right now. You can also satisfy your appetite for fall-themed baked goods with an apple Danish or snack pie.
If you're a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member, you'll get to enjoy these sweet treats for a deeply discounted price. Rewards members can pick up a snack pie or Danish for just $1. You can also arrange for the seasonal goodies to be brought right to your door with 7NOW, a delivery app exclusive to the convenience store chain. Become a rewards member by visiting the website, then sign up for the app to get your first taste of fall delivered directly to you.