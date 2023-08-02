7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Somehow Already Here

Fans of pumpkin-flavored coffee beverages are sure to be pleased by 7-Eleven's most recent announcement. Along with Speedway and Stripes stores, the enduring convenience chain is releasing its seasonal pumpkin spice latte earlier than in previous years. From now until October 31, customers can enjoy the autumnal latte and other pumpkin-infused coffee concoctions while on the go.

As explained by the store's Senior Vice President of Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages), Dennis Phelps, "We know our customers wait all year long for their favorite fall flavors ... so we decided to break out the pumpkin a little bit early this year." Along with the staple latte, which features an assortment of fall-focused spices, customers can also enhance their beverages with pumpkin syrup. For those seeking a more pared-down beverage experience, there's pumpkin coffee available hot or iced, plus pumpkin-spiced creamer. And because the coffee-drinking experience is typically enhanced with an accompanying pastry, 7-Eleven is also offering a bunch of other fall-favorite treats.