The Genius Tomato Paste Hack That Gets Every Bit Out Of The Can

Tomato paste is an easy way to add depth of flavor to your recipes. In addition, at just a few dollars for a small can, it's a great ingredient to keep on hand. However, using tomato paste can come with its share of irritations. It's thick and has a tendency to clump together and stick to utensils. This can make it difficult to stir around the pan after adding, as well as tricky to remove from the can. When scooping it out with a spoon, it's hard to get every last bit, and it subsequently gets stuck to the spoon. However, it turns out this may be a tomato paste mistake.

After all, there's an easier way to remove tomato paste that's less of a headache and not so messy. To cleanly remove the entire amount, open both ends with a can opener, then use one end of the can to push the paste through. This will result in a can that's scraped clean for less effort than digging in with a spoon.